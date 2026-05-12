South African actress and media personality Jessica Nkosi has signed a new exciting deal with Woolworths South Africa

The retail company announced Nkosi as the new brand ambassador for its Woolworths MyDifference app

The news met with mixed reactions from online users who shared their thoughts on Jessica's new gig

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Jessica Nkosi has inked a major deal with Woolworths South Africa as an ambassador. Image: Jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Jessica Nkosi has scored herself a major deal with South African retail company Woolworths.

Nkosi stuns with new ambassador deal

Former Isibaya star Jessica Nkosi stunned with her new role as an ambassador for the Woolies app called MyDifference.

Nkosi first announced the deal in March 2026, exciting fans about the exclusive perks that come with using the app.

"BIG NEWS, my loves. I’m so excited to officially announce that I am now a proud brand ambassador for @woolworths_sa MyDifference. This is more than just shopping. It’s about getting rewarded for the things you already love. From exclusive perks to little moments that make a big difference, MyDifference truly elevates the entire experience. I can’t wait to take you on this journey with me and show you all the magic that comes with it. Let’s make every shopping count," she announced.

Ever since then, Nkosi has been sharing informative Instagram reels of her using the app, saying it is seamless. Also speaking about appointing Nkosi as their ambassador, Woolies said she has built a strong fanbase that values her opinions.

"We chose Jessica Nkosi as the ambassador for MyDifference, Woolworths' next-generation loyalty programme because of her strong cultural relevance, credibility and her genuine ability to connect with South African audiences. As a recognised actress and TV presenter, celebrated for her leading roles, Jessica has built a loyal and highly engaged following that truly trusts her voice. She brings a relatable, real-life perspective that helps translate the benefits of MyDifference into meaningful value. Building on an educational foundation, her role is to make the programme feel accessible, authentic and relevant."

Jessica Nkosi has scored a deal with Woolworths South Africa as an ambassador. Image: jessicankosi

Source: Getty Images

Entertainment commentator @TvblogbyMLU shared the news, and it sparked a wide range of reactions from online users:

@ndimhle_sies said:

"Good for her, but they don’t need an ambassador…the app will sell itself if it works, fix the glitches, spend more money on developers and UAT and just get it to do the basics. It’s been several years, and their app still trails compared to Checkers60. This was a bad idea."

@michellemodika claimed:

"Their app is not user-friendly. I hope she helps them improve."

@Yollzz_D said:

"She got married, started a family and stepped out of spotlight. But man, I have to give to her team, they don’t play about her brand alignment.😍😍🔥🔥Even though she’s no longer on the spotlight, she will sign a major deal."

Check out Jess' latest Instagram post:

Jessica Nkosi shares an inspiring message to women

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jessica Nkosi looked back on her acting journey and highlighted some of her iconic debut roles as Qondi on Isibaya, recognising it as one of her most memorable.

The star revealed she has exciting upcoming projects and advised young women to focus on their personal growth rather than compare themselves to others.

Source: Briefly News