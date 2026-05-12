On Sunday, 10 May 2026, Boity Thulo trended after reports claimed she could lose her luxury home in Centurion over an alleged unpaid balance of nearly R500,000

An X user resurfaced an old clip of Boity discussing the kind of “girlfriend allowance” she would expect from a partner

Boity explained at the time that the amount matched her lifestyle and comfort levels and was not unreasonable in her view

Boity Thulo’s past comments came back to haunt her after reports that she could lose her mansion over an unpaid debt. Image: boity

Source: Instagram

An old video of media personality Boity Thulo revealing what she expects as her girlfriend allowance has resurfaced amid reports that she could lose her luxury Centurion home over an alleged R500,000 unpaid balance.

On Sunday, 10 May 2026, the Wuz Dat rapper trended online following a Sunday Times report that she is facing mounting legal pressure over her luxury Centurion home after a finance company applied for a default judgment against her over an alleged unpaid balance of nearly R500,000.

Old Boity interview resurfaces after R500k issue trends

As South Africans reacted to the news on X (Twitter), a user with the handle @thamieverywhere resurfaced Boity’s claims that her girlfriend allowance should be at least 450,000. The post was captioned:

“The same R500,000 that she said should be her allowance?? kinda poetic innit?”

See the post below:

Another X user, @LehulaMary, shared a snippet of Boity Thulo on the L-Tido Podcast clarifying her preferred girlfriend allowance.

Watch the snippet below:

What did Boity Thulo say about girlfriend allowance?

In 2021, Boity Thulo told Mihlali Ndamase in 2021 that she considered R450,000 a reasonable allowance from her boyfriend. Speaking on Ndamase’s YouTube show, Cocktail Hour, the former Dear Betty actress said that she already works hard, and any amount lower than R450,000 a month would be a pittance.

“Based on my needs and my comfort levels, what I do for myself, I would be really comfortable with R450k. I don’t think that’s a lot. That would make a difference in my life. If you are going to give something, it can’t be a piggy bank vibe. I already work hard,” said Boity.

In a 2023 interview with L-Tido on his podcast, Boity stood on business. She said that the amount was not set in stone. She said that the amount was something she came up with on the spot.

“Oh my gosh! Can we just fix that? If you watch the whole thing with Mihlali, what we were saying was, she asked me, or we asked each other; we were hypothetically speaking, in a perfect world where anything was possible, what would be the best amount? I said R450 000. That’s the figure that came to mind, and that would make sense for my life,” she said.

Boity Thulo’s past interview went viral after reports that she could lose her house. Image: boity

Source: Instagram

Boity leaves little to the imagination in birthday photoshoot

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Boity Thulo left little to the imagination with her 2026 birthday photo shoot.

The colour of the day for the photoshoot theme was red, and she covered herself with nothing but red balloons.

Source: Briefly News