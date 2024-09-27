Media personality Boity Thulo took her seat on the L-Tido Podcast recently, resurrecting an old heated topic

X user @ThisIsColbert posted an excerpt in which Thulo unpacked her old girlfriend allowance demand

Netizens' reactions were no different from the last time, with most, if not all, deeming the ask as preposterous

Boity Thulo is still friends with her R450k monthly girlfriend allowance and confirmed this on the 'L-Tido Podcast'. Images: @Boity

Boity Thulo attempted to clarify what she meant all that time ago when she said she wanted a rather hefty girlfriend allowance or nothing.

The South African media personality was a guest on the L-Tido Podcast, where she unpacked plenty, including that famous R450,000 monthly ask.

Boity stands on business on L-Tido Podcast

It became a hot topic of discussion when she first made what she labelled a "realistic" expectation on Mihlali Ndamase's Cocktail Hour YouTube.

Ndamase, for her part, revealed she received a monthly R50,000 cheque. Fast-forward almost three years, and she is still not averse to the idea.

In a 180-second excerpt clip of his podcast, which X user @ThisIsColbert posted, L-Tido insisted to Thulo that she and Mihlale were the pioneers of the girlfriend allowance, which she vehemently demanded.

" I don't know, a ke itse... Oh my gosh! Can we just fix that? If you watch that damned thing with Mihlali, what we were saying was, she asked me, we asked each other; we were like hypothetically speaking. What would be the best amount in a perfect world where anything was possible?" said Thulo.

She argued that what she meant had been taken out of context, resulting in the whole thing being blown out of proportion.

She emphasised that what she meant at the time was that she did not expect a willing person who had the means to make such a large allowance possible; she necessarily expected them to make it possible "today or tomorrow."

Netizens can't get over demand

The video attracted over 24000 views in the 36 hours since it was published, attracting over 100 likes.

Briefly News looks at the replies that greeted it.

@Pontsho71768391 wrote:

"Heist, drugs."

@Shane_Driller said:

"She still wants R450k. Go ask jollofina."

@Doc_rebel91 added:

"Women will always express what they can get away with. Y'all do the math."

Source: Briefly News