Former Scandal! actress Lerato Nxumalo has revealed her YouTube earnings over a period of time

Lerato Nxumalo has amassed 68,900 subscribers to date, and she travelling, lifestyle content and vlogs

She posted a TikTok video where she spoke about her journey, and she has inspired her fans to start their channels

Actress Lerato Nxumalo has unveiled her YouTube earnings. Image: @lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

Content creation is proving to be a lucrative profession once again. Many of our personalities are joining in on the action. South African actress Lerato Nxumalo is one of them, and she has let her fans in on the fun.

How much does Lerato earn on YouTube

Former Scandal! actress Lerato Nxumalo shared a TikTok video opening up about her journey as a YouTuber. Since joining in 2016, Lerato has amassed over 68,900 subscribers.

"How much I’ve made on YT so far? No GATEKEEPING ! Start your channel girl.'

Her content is mostly of travelling, lifestyle and beauty content, and she also vlogs.

“Okay, my people, so I’m gonna show you today how much I made on YouTube. I have gotten this question quite a lot of times. Especially on my Instagram when I open the question tab. So, today I’m gonna show you how much I made on YouTube.”

Nxumalo said she made R14 663. 91 in August.

Watch the video here.

Fans inspired by Lerato's video

Lerato has inspired her fans to start their channels, with some stating that they are low on followers.

Saint Mpumelelo Chapi said:

"Wow. This level of transparency."

_LesediK shared:

"I’m only on 73 subscribers but this is so motivating."

LuckyM added:

"Much inspired girl."

Andiswa The Bomb motivated:

"You definitely put in the work and effort, you’re so real for sharing this ❤️"

Minnie said:

"And that’s on consistency!"

