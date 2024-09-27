Lebo Keswa revealed that she received an offer for a show and hinted that she may take it

This after her breakup meltdown trended, and she was told no one could do a better job for the role like her

Her announcement was met with mixed reactions; where some netizens encouraged her to take it, while others claimed they were over her drama

Lebo Keswa was offered an acting gig after her public meltdown. Images: Facebook/ Letoya Makhene, Twitter/ Lebo_PulumoM

Lebo Keswa's public meltdown about her breakup with Letoya Makhene just landed her an acting gig; what are the odds?

Lebo Keswa receives show offer

Months after breaking up with her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, and having a public meltdown in several interviews and on social media, it seems things are turning around for Lebo Keswa.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the businesswoman revealed that she was offered a role in a series and told that no one would be able to play the role better than her:

"Yazi, indeed, the universe has got a very weird sense of humour. No auditions, no acting skills and a series script gets delivered to you, and you’re told, 'No one can play this role better than you.' A whole me! What must happen now?"

If she keeps this up, Lebo might even bump into her ex at auditions in the future. After all, the universe has a weird sense of humour!

Mzansi weighs in on Lebo Keswa's announcement

Netizens encouraged Lebo to jump at the opportunity:

QhaweLB encouraged Lebo:

"This is your time to shine, @Lebo_PulumoM; embrace every positive thing coming your way."

unclescrooch wrote:

"Go and act. This is South Africa; you trend once, and doors open! Embrace it."

_am_Bucie said:

"Lebo, who knew mgowo could open doors for you? Look at God, congratulations!'

Meanwhile, others have grown tired of her, saying she was milking the breakup:

_Teegan__ was annoyed:

"You're so annoying; what must we do with you?"

aNkwatisa said:

"The reason we have such atrocious TV and radio content."

KasiMait wrote:

"Yoh, this account really bores me, shem."

Lebo Keswa claims she married in community of property

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lebo Keswa revealing that she married her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, in community of property.

The businesswoman alluded to her assets being at risk, saying she wished she had made a wiser decision.

