Lebo Keswa continues to engage in interviews, spilling the tea about her ex-wife Letoya Makhene

Keswa went viral again after she claimed that Letoya Makhene had no money for her sangoma bones

South African social media users cracked jokes when the new video circulated, and they roasted Lebo

Lebohang 'Lebo' Keswa went on yet another interview where she spoke about her marriage to actress Letoya Makhene.

Lebo Keswa accused Letoya Makhene of not affording her sangoma bones. Image: @letoyamakhenep on Instagram, @_mashesha on X

Source: UGC

Lebo Keswa says Letoya could not afford her bones

Letoya Makhene's ex-wife Lebo Keswa went on another rant about the former Generations: The Legacy actress. In a recent interview, Lebo Keswa alleged that Letoya Makhene, who is also a sangoma, could not afford to purchase her bones.

In the video shared by @Zweli_Thixo, Lebo told the story in the most dramatic way ever, leaving the interviewer speechless.

"Lebo uthi [says] Latoya didn’t even have money to buy those sangoma bones. This breakup must be very painful to reveal such pertinent information."

Netizens left chuckling by Lebo's revelation

Mzansi is still amused by the theatrics portrayed by Lebo when discussing her relationship. Users cracked jokes at the new video.

@_Thembalihle_ said:

"She even speaks with her body that is how angry she is. You would swear this breakup happened yesterday."

@_Lolo_Pat added:

"Her hurt is hurting."

@pamlyderobs argued:

"She’d hurt and in pain but we are turning her pain into a joke. I feel for her."

@moruno179 stated:

"She is hurt and she is trying by all means to discredit Latoya. And she knows that with all the stupid things she says, many production companies won't be able to work with Latoya. She thinks of herself only. She is selfish. Latoya moved on,she must do the same!"

Netizens continue to trolls Lebo Keswa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lebo Keswa's viral interview made the internet roast her by recreating some of the most dramatic scenes. She went on a rant about her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, and Mzansi laughed.

The ex-celebrity couple has been making headlines because of their messy divorce.

