Sha Sha announced her return with a new song, Ndawana , featuring Kelvin Momo and Sykes, set to drop on 27 September

Fans are excited about her comeback but expressed mixed reactions to her new look in the announcement video

While some fans eagerly anticipate the release, others commented on preferring her previous braided hairstyle

Award-winning Amapiano star Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro, professionally known as Sha Sha, has announced a new song coming out soon after taking a long hiatus.

Sha Sha has revealed that she collaborated with Kelvin Momo and Sykes on her new song. Image: @kelvinmomo, @shashaofficial1 and @sykes_sa

Sha Sha announces new song

Sha Sha announced her much-awaited return to the music scene, and she came bearing gifts for music lovers. The star, who has been quiet for a while, shared the news many have been waiting for.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Tender Love hitmaker announced that she will drop her first song later this month. The BET Award winner also revealed that she worked with Kelvin Momo and Sykes on the song titled Ndawana. The post read:

"The wait is soon coming to an end, a big thank you to my team for putting this together , super excited about this one!! Dropping 27.09 NDAWANA feat @sykes_sa & @kelvinmomo_ ⏳"

Fans react to Sha Sha's post

Social media users said they can't wait for their favourite to drop new music. However, many were not impressed with her look in the clip.

@ivanavanessajameson said:

"Hmmm no terrible who did this to you , no not that hair please iyhoooo haibo."

@kayyy343b wrote:

"I love u shasha, but braids do a bang fr u."

@rickelz77_man_of_steel added:

"This look is hella weird😢 used to the braids and all but ey can't wait for the music❤️❤️"

@ozzy_cube said:

"Can’t wait, girllll it’s been a minute."

@skorchsupernova noted:

"This is not shasha... She way prettier."

