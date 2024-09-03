The veteran music group Malaika recently replaced its leading vocalist, Tshidi Mholo, with a new singer

A video of the new Malaika duo performing at Disoufeng Pub in Soweto went viral on social media

Many netizens weren't feeling the new duo, particularly the lady who replaced Tshidi

Netizens recently shared their opinions about the new Malaika duo's performance after the lead vocalist, Tshidi Mholo, was replaced.

Netizens not feeling the new Malaika group member

The rebirth of the veteran music group Malaika has been the talk of the town after Tshidi Mholo left the group and was replaced by a new vocalist. Netizens have made it known that they don't feel her or the group as a whole.

An online user, @Mlu__N7, recently posted a video of the duo performing an old song that was recorded with former member Tshidi Mholo at Disoufeng Pub and Grill in Soweto, Johannesburg.

The video was captioned:

"The lady who replaced sisi Tshidi on Malaika."

Watch the video below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to the new member

Many netizens flooded the comment section, sharing how they felt about the new vocalist and the Malaika group. See some of the reactions below:

@Kingsley_the1st wrote:

"I didn’t realise how sexual this song is until this video."

@emily_teffoME said:

"They ruined it."

@CalliePhakathi tweeted:

"Ai they're forcing it shame."

@Iam_Koena_M commented:

"That lady must just perform her own songs. Until then, Tshidi is Malaika."

@michellemodika responded:

"She sounds like a gospel singer."

@Godly_Humane replied:

"It will never be the same again."

@IsraelMoukangwe mentioned:

"They sound weird now that Tshidi told them to remove her voice in their performances."

@judap wrote:

"Ayi this one is not make sure maan."

