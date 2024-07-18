Emtee recently called out J Molley in a viral Instagram LIVE video, dragging him and asserting he isn't afraid to face him

The video, shared on X, left South Africans rolling with laughter as Emtee's insults and accent were found amusing by many users

Social media users reacted with humorous comments, with some suggesting Emtee's tirade could be turned into a hit song

Emtee and J Molley have been at each other's necks lately. The rappers' beef has kept social media users glued to their phones.

Emtee lashed out at J Molley in a viral video. Image: @emteethehustla and @hoodpharmacist_sa

Source: Instagram

Emtee calls out J Molley

Emtee recently mopped the floor with fellow rapper J Molley. The controversial rapper went live on Instagram LIVE to drag J Molley.

A snippet of the Pearl Thusi rapper dragging J Molley was shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @louiehndrx. In the video, Emtee pointed out that he is not scared of J Molley and is ready to meet him face-to-face. The post's caption read:

"Emtee calling J Molley a 'white phara' got me dead!"

Emtee's video leaves SA rolling with laughter

Social media users found Emtee's insults towards J Molley hilarious.

@louiehndrx said:

"As soon as I saw the notification that he is live, I knew it was up."

@zikhona1247 commented:

"Put a beat on this, it could be a smash hit.. adlibs are on point... yeah."

@Sipho_Psyfo5 added:

"He almost said that niga takes more drugs than me."

@TherealAndile1 noted:

"Big hustle should stay like this, he looks alive and sober."

@QueenBarbia wrote:

"What in the American is happening with that accent? Does he speak like that on a regular basis?"

@molesh45 said:

"He must continue speaking with this accent, it’s only annoying with Reece."

J Molley makes claims about Emtee after announcing collaboration

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that J Molley slammed Emtee after the rappers were scheduled to release new music together, saying Big Hustle barely recorded and was always high during their sessions.

Just weeks following J Molley and Emtee's announcement to work on some music together, it appears that fans will have to wait a bit longer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News