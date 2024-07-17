A lady who believes that sometimes you have to live a little brought out her inner child

She was captured in a TikTok video hilariously sliding down a hill with a cardboard with two little kids

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing and wishing they were there to join the fun

A woman hilariously slides downhill with a cardboard. Images: @mbalimpiloh2

Source: TikTok

A video of a playful woman enjoying a fun time with little kids was shared on social media, leaving netizens in stitches.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @mbalimpiloh2, the woman is with little kids in a rural area - name unknown. The lady and the kids are on top of a steep hill. They took what looked like cardboard and slid down the mountain.

The woman and the bundle of joys were visibly enjoying their time. The video was hilarious because one would not expect a grown-up to slide down a hill with cardboard.

Woman hilariously slides down a hill

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTokkers were entertained by the woman

The video garnered over 180k views, with many online users laughing at how the woman channelled her inner child.

@Gcabashe_noku said

"We use to call dis game umshedo. It was fun,,,,"

@527469 laughed:

"Aiboo."

@MpafaneKheswa wrote:

"I’d do this mna shame at my very big age ❤️."

@lindiwedlaminiosa asked:

"Where is this place."

@Mahle felt envious:

"Gone a those days."

@Jay zam commented:

"Happiness ayidinge mali❤❤." (Happiness doesn't need money)

@majulley was entertained:

"Sometimes you just need to take a break from everything and be loose."

@NoxyNqobile. said:

"This is me this year."

@Angel felt envious:

"Naze nangikhumbuza impilo emnandi." (Ya'll reminded me of a nice life)

Golden ladies channel plays hilarious game

In another story, Briefly News reported about elderly ladies who hilariously embraced their inner child.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @makaziwezimembhel, a group of women are standing in line ready to participate in a hilarious TikTok game. The first woman has to say something and the next one has to repeat and so on. The game did not go far at all. The second woman could not repeat what the first one said and they all laughed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News