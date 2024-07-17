An elderly lady showed off her driving skills on a busy road, steering the vehicle with one hand

The grandmother gave baddie vibes while her arm was hanging by the window as she drove

The online community reacted to the video, recognising the lady as ManNgema from the FinAid department at UniZulu

An elderly woman entertained the South African peeps with her style of driving. She was captured in a TikTok video.

In the clip uploaded by @andile0375, the grandmother can be seen on a busy road driving her silver-grey Toyota Hilux GD-6 double cab vehicle. Her style of driving took the people by surprise.

The gogo was using one hand to steer the car while the other hand was hanging by the window - giving baddie vibes. What was more entertaining, the elderly woman was so relaxed.

People on the road were stunned and impressed by the gogo's confidence. They even cheered her up.

Elderly woman drives car like a baddie

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens recognise the woman in the video

The video gained over 360k views, with many online users laughing and recognising her as MamNgema from the Department of Financial Aid at the University of Zululand.

@Drones commented:

"She doesn't like to be called Magogo."

@Mike.Oxlong stanned:

"Eishuu✊."

@Lepara_10 said:

" When you have to act dangerous cause you drive GD6."

@Thembekile was entertained:

"She's finishing her money."

@Ghostttt manifested:

"If this is not me in future ."

@Dave_RSA loved:

"You must see her in the stance corrola 16v. I love her lifestyle Mem Ngema."

@Mmeli Twyman (DJ Maeli) assumed:

"Probably a transport owner ."

@Maxx asked:

"Lol, is she a taxi owner?"

@user3331611232061 joked:

"I bet she has a gun there ."

Elderly woman drives yacht

A TikTok video posted by @lebogang_modjadji has spread enough good vibes to uplift people for some. In the clip, Lebohang's mom can be seen steering the yacht with one hand as they sailed the Indian Ocean in Durban.

Source: Briefly News