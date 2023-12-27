Mzansi social media users were left impressed by a video of a gogo's driving skills in a VW Polo

People can't stop raving about the lady and highlighted how she steers the car like a true Polo driver

The comments section is overflowing with admiration as Mzansi acknowledges the gogo's coolness

An elderly woman gained popularity on TikTok for her driving skills. Image: @abutijunior1

Source: TikTok

A gogo impressed TikTok users with her precise driving skills in a VW Polo.

Grandma cruises in Polo car

The video captures the elderly lady cruising confidently. She held the steering wheel with the finesse of Polo drivers notorious for their vibrant presence on SA streets.

TikTok video goes viral

This heartwarming clip is breaking stereotypes and shows that age is no barrier when it comes to driving.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Within a short period of time the TikTok footage posted by @abutijunior1 clocked more than 792,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise driving gogo

Netizens showered the gogo with praise, marveling at her driving prowess and stylish maneuvering.

Some even admitted the clip left them embarrassed, because they are still scared of driving, while grandma fearlessly commands the road.

@Slondile_kaMbomvu said:

"Lapho bengithi imile. Cheers to our old lady."

@Sishi posted:

"Like a real Polo driver check how she holding the wheel."

@mafire stated:

"Phezukwabo gogo omdala.❤"

@Yaryahntuli mentioned:

"And it's a manual car, let's give umuntu omdala an award.❤️"

@FlowerG asked:

"How do I like this a million times?"

@MaMshengu shared:

"My mom started driving at 25. Now she's close to 80 still driving Manuel and she hates an automatic car."

@TlouMadingoane added:

"It's how she's holding the wheel for me, like a Polo driver would do."

@popza086 wrote:

"I'm inspired but I failed. I'm going back 2024, love you makhulu."

Gogo’s driving progress amazes Mzansi

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an older woman learned how to drive. One TikTok post showed the lady navigating traffic was a hit. The video of the lady received more than 3,000 likes.

There were also many people who left encouraging comments for the driving student.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News