A South African daughter's attempt to teach her mother how to drive has gone viral on TikTok

The video captures the mother's nervousness and frustration as she follows her daughter's instructions

The mom's nervous driving lesson turned into TikTok comedy gold as netizens reacted with banter

A daughter tried to teach her mom to drive and it turned to chaos. Image: @thatsouthgeria_chick

A South African daughter's TikTok video of her attempt to teach her mother how to drive had netizens in stitches.

Mom tries to teach mom to drive

The video captured the hilarious chaos that ensued as the two struggled to communicate and coordinate their actions.

The mother's nervousness was evident as she gripped the steering wheel tightly and anxiously followed her daughter's instructions.

However, the daughter's own excitement and eagerness to teach her mother often led to her giving conflicting instructions, further adding to the confusion and a series of near-misses and comical mishaps.

The frustrated daughter even threatened her mother to get out of the car at some point.

Despite the stressful moments, the video also showcased the loving bond between mother and daughter. The mother's determination to learn and the daughter's patience and encouragement warmed viewers' hearts.

SA cracks jokes at driving lesson

While their driving lesson may have been far from smooth sailing, their shared laughter and perseverance made for an entertaining and relatable TikTok video that had netizens laughing out loud.

kaylatotz915 commented:

"Yoh this is my worst fear, umuntu okuthethisayo during driving lessons ."

calvinmutsileng83 replied:

"Yhoooo uGastro is stressing me too much. Let mama get out, she's done for today, she will try again another day."

MANCHA said:

"I like mama's confidence, you guys are confusing her ."

Busisiwe Ngxukuma replied:

"Ndicela la sound ithi " uyathanda uzenza ugastro nawe" caba ungu maqinas njengam."

NcebaGersberg wrote:

"Inkani ."

user2791533971173 said:

"Ngyehla. Nazi imoto eziningi ."

Yontho62 commented:

"Jho undenzela iStress amanda makahle."

Lady shares fear of driving alone

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman took to social media to share that she still uses e-hailing apps to get transport to get around despite having a driver's license and car.

New drivers don't have a lot of experience driving. This can make them feel less confident and more anxious behind the wheel.

The same can be said for @love_sethu, who posted a video revealing that she wasn't confident behind the wheel.

