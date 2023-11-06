A heartfelt TikTok video from Mzansi is winning hearts across the world as a woman expresses her gratitude to her nanny for caring for her 40-kilogram, 2-year-old toddler

The video has become a viral sensation with a whopping 8.4 million views as it captures the loving bond between the nanny and the child

Speaking to Briefly, News, Nomah Mageza says she has no problem with her daughter going viral

A woman shared a video of her nanny helping her with her 50kg daughter. Images: @nomah784

Source: TikTok

A mother expresses her heartfelt gratitude to her nanny for caring for her 2-year-old daughter, who weighs a whopping 40 kilograms.

Toddler goes viral

The video has gained an impressive 8.4 million views, resonating with viewers across the globe. The clip uploaded by TikTok user @nomah784 captures the loving relationship between the nanny and the toddler, showcasing their bond and the exceptional care provided by her.

The mother shared her appreciation for the nanny's dedication and nurturing, ensuring her daughter's well-being. This video clip shows that it often takes a village to raise a child.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News Nomah Mageza, who is the mother of the toddler, says:

" My daughter is 2 years-old and weighs 40 kgs. I don't have any problems with her going viral."

Watch the video below:

Netizens stunned by toddler's size

As the video continues to trend, many people are interested in how she survives carrying the little one on her back. In comparison, others gave her tips on how to shed the baby's weight.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

Nash advised:

"Enroll your baby to swimming. My son was overweight since birth, he kept adding weight. When he turned 2 he started swimming with a trainer."

@Lebo joked:

"This nannys back is stronger than my relationship a di laste le beke."

open prayed:

"I'm 33 and weighing 57kg and a baby is weighing 50kg may God help dis baby ooo."

@cashbae33 commented:

"She not doing that purposely because of the money but the love she love for your daughter."

@panchu082 shared:

"Once she stops having formula milk she'll lose all this baby fat..I know it from my daughter."

@Julie advised:

"I love the fact that she carries her, remember this is just a baby and she deserves it all, she deserves to experience her age."

