This babe is going through the most to get in shape and shared her real experience online

TikTok user @mwizukanji3 showed a video of her camping by the loo thanks to fat burning tea

Many people who have tried the tea laughed in the comment section at the accuracy of the video

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A woman shared the hilarious reality of what drinking fat burning tea does to you. Sis was sleeping next to the toilet, and people were defeated by her honesty.

This abbe showed a video of her camping by the loo thanks to fat burning tea. Image: TikTok / @mwizukanji3

Source: TikTok

Weight loss products are extremely popular, and fat burning tea is one of the oldest forms that has never lost popularity.

Woman shares funny video of the after-effects of fat burning tea

TikTok user @mwizukanji3 got real with people on her page. Sis is using fat burning tea to get in shape, and it has had her camping out by the loo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Take a look at this hilariously real video:

Mzansi people laugh at the relatable video

Many people jumped to ask the woman where she got the tea, while those who have already tried it laughed at how on-point this video is.

Read some of the comments:

Aissie djikine laughed:

“At least your toilet you can even sleep us with leaking toilets teti ulale”

Akhonagroom was shocked:

“Hayi bantu Everyone is asking about the tea, you'll want to be in the same situation ”

fassy fame knows:

“No lie ”

Byarugaba Diana was broken:

“ allow me to laugh, please. I have been in this situation before ”

Queen_Sikaba is going through it:

“Me right now ”

Before and after photos of SA woman’s weight loss transformation have Mzansi inspired: “You’ve levelled up”

In related news, Briefly News reported that it’s never easy to lose weight, with some people working hard on their weight loss journeys for years. Eating healthily and exercising is a choice, but it’s not always an easy one, LOL.

One Johannesburg-based woman has inspired netizens by sharing before and after snaps of her weight loss transformation on social media.

In a post shared on Twitter, @HloniLesedi noted that her weight loss journey was a major glow-up moment for her, adding the pre and post weight loss snaps side by side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News