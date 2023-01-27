A woman determined to lose weight posted pictures showing off her progress with her Twitter followers

The lady said she is rapidly losing weight because she only eats one meal a day in the comments section

Mzansi people were impressed by her pictures and the difference in kilograms on the scale within a few days

A woman shows off her weight loss results. Image: @LetoabaRosemary/Twitter

A Mzansi woman's weight loss post got a lot of engagement on Twitter. The lady with the handle @LetoabaRosemary is sharing her journey of losing weight and is inspiring people.

On January 13 she shared a picture of a scale showing that she dropped 4.4 kg in five days and after a few days she posted two pictures of her body showing how she was "melting like butter".

Tweeps were impressed and motivated by the results and many asked how she shed the weight so quickly. She tweeted:

"Intermittent fasting is what's working for me. Duromine helps with suppressing my appetite. I eat once a day. I've cut out alcohol, carbs and sugar. Drastic actions for drastic results. I only eat once a day, that's hoekom."

Mzansi Twitter users' comments about the woman's weight loss

@GLekhuleni said:

"4,3 KG in five days sounds impossible. Did you check if the scale is calibrated?"

@Donejaykay posted:

"Duromine works shame, the side effects though. Pimples, hair loss and a 12-year-old."

@LegodimoT shared:

"Lost 12.5KG in five months eating once a day. You go girl, you will get where you are going. Keep up the good work."

@PhoshPk mentioned:

"You are so impatient, anyway I'm not surprised since we are living in an era of a generation obsessed with instant gratifications."

@tebogoyannete suggested:

"Wow that’s amazing, just be cautious as well. Rapid significant weight loss might not be safe."

@Johnny__the_2nd asked:

"What happened? Did you start dating a Xhosa gent five days ago?"

@KaeaneThuto tweeted:

"I’m trying to cut out alcohol, shame I’m not winning."

@Mtika36101742 stated:

"5kg in a week? Sounds too good to be true. I'm no weight loss expert, but I don't buy this."

