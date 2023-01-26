Dumi Mkokstad has taken to his social media platforms to open up about his body goals to his followers

The award-winning singer said he wants to get rid of his belly fat and have a muscled-up body by may this year, 2023

Many people have since taken to the comments to react. One person said: "Do something I see already you growing one pack"

Dumi Mkokstad opens up about his weight loss journey. Image: @dumi_mkokstadsa

The Mbuze hitmaker Dumi Mkokstad had people talking on social media after he shared that he is on a weight loss journey.

Taking to Instagram, the singer said he wants to have a "mkhabaless" body by 6 May 2023. He posted a picture showing off his current body and wrote:

"Guys, I have a Body goal for 6 MAY 2023. As you saw I have a Mkhaba now … I want to post a Muscled up, Mkhaba Less body on the 6th. Who’s Joining me???"

Fans show support to Dumi Mkokstad as he embarks on a weight loss journey

While many Fans and other celebrities, including Naima Kay, were surprised to see how much weight Dumi has gained, others encouraged him to be consistent to see the results. Here are a few reactions. @ntombymhaise commented:

"No ways though I last saw Dumi a month ago at the ICC, photoshopped this"

@naimakaysa said:

"Aibo unezitho bhuti cha uGod ngiyasola une fav zakhe."

@ntobe_the_pharmacist wrote:

"If it makes you feel better! I looked far behind you and saw worse "

@princessmahlang said:

" This has to be edited ngyalaa."

@maphuti_s:

"Do something I see already you growing one pack before its too late get your six-pack back"

