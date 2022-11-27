Belinda Magor was arrested for her racist rant posted on a WhatsApp group saying black men should be banned

The woman from Benoni was defending pit bulls in the leaked voice note and later blamed her hateful utterances on diabetes

Panyaza Lesufi thanked the South African Police Service (SAPS) for quickly apprehending her after the public's outcry

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Belinda Magor was arrested for hate speech on WhatsApp about black men. Image: @Lesufi

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - The police have arrested Belinda Magor, who made racist remarks about black men and women in a leaked WhatsApp rant.

Magor was furious about the public calling on the government to ban pit bulls after the rise of fatal human attacks by the dog breed.

In the exposed voice note, she replied in a group chat, "Pit bulls be my voice, " advocating for the dogs to be protected. Magor furiously said that black men are the ones that should be banned because of the crimes they commit and black women should have their uteruses removed to stop them from procreating.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi broke the news of her arrest on Twitter and posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Thank you so much SAPS, for her arrest, truly appreciate the swiftness. #BelindaMagorArrested"

Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed her arrest with IOL and said the 60-year-old was released on the same day and will appear in court on 27 March 2023.

"A case of crimen injuria was opened on November 25, 2022, at Boksburg North and transferred to Putfontein Police Station for investigation.

Mzansi's comments on the arrest:

@NalaThokozane said:

"Words of appreciation to all involved in the arrest of the racist Belinda Magor. We come from a troubled past filled with institutionalised racism and cannot accept the resurfacing of this nonsense in our society."

@TheReal_Mp_ho stated:

"There are many Belinda Migor amongst most of you, some of them you work with."

@MosesTau3 wrote:

"Hope her arrest will set an example to many white folks who value their dogs over black people's lives."

@atopinions commented:

"There, I thought we had more important things in this country. Politicians steal billions of taxes and waste the rest, people are sabotaging Eskom daily, and the law is so quick on an old useless racist woman. Priorities, I tell you."

@Mntwana_uMxo added:

"She will be out by Wednesday latest, 3 weeks later, the story is gone, forgotten and dusted"

@ian_kruger said:

Yes, you would say something like this. But nothing about Malema singing that racist song?"

Woman who said black men should be banned says she is “Very kind” and blames diabetes for racist rant

Briefly News reported that the woman alleged to have sent a racist rant on a WhatsApp group believes that she should be forgiven for her remarks. The voice message shared on a group, “Pit bulls be my voice”, has been doing its rounds on social media, sparking outrage.

The woman, identified as Belinda Migor, blamed her comments on diabetes and said it caused her to become angry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News