A food content creator shared a simple hack to make vetkoek into a perfectly round sphere

The TikTok video showed the home cook oiling her hands before handling the dough to make the desired shape

The woman's technique impressed a few social media users, while some said they preferred the vetkoek to be round

A woman showed internet users how she got her vetkoek perfectly round. Images: @cherol_k / Instagram, @cherol_k / TikTok, @cherol_k / Instagram

A home cook took to her social media pages to let internet users in on her way of making perfectly round vetkoek.

A digital content creator with a considerable following, Cheroldine Kanana, shared a video of the hack on TikTok. First, she rubbed her hands with what appeared to be an oil before handling the vetkoek dough. Next, she held the dough in one hand until it rose to the top in the shape of a sphere.

Cheroldine then removed the excess dough from the bottom of the sphere and repeated the process to make more vetkoek balls to fry in a pot of oil.

Watch the home cook's hack in the video below:

Netizens react to vetkoek hack

Cheroldine's technique thoroughly impressed social media users.

@vi_allyeats told the food enthusiast:

"These are easily the most perfect round vetkoeks I’ve ever seen."

@team.square.021 shared that they took a different approach:

"I love making vetkoek, but I make mine in different shapes, like squares."

@keamot99 gave Cheroldine some harmless notes:

"Innocent advice: Please try to make small balls and let them rest for 10 minutes, then deep fry them so they become fluffy."

The home cook responded:

"Thanks for your advice. This is my preferred way of making vetkoek."

