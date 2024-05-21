A 25-year-old social media user took to a Facebook group to share a few pictures of their home

The 10 pictures showed the inside of the homeowner's house, which included the kitchen, lounge and bedroom

Many people in the comment section thought the interior did not match someone aged 25

Netizens were scratching their heads when they saw the 25-year-old's house. Images: Finn Hafemann / Getty Images, Queen Tee Mandlovu / Facebook, Ivan Pantic / Getty Images

When a 25-year-old internet user shared pictures of the inside of their home on a popular Facebook group, they received quite a few comments about the house's look and feel not matching the person's age.

The social media group (Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen) boasts 3.4 million members and thousands of posts about people's homes. Queen Tee Mandlovu was one of those individuals who took to the platform to share a look inside theirs.

The 10 slightly blurry pictures shared by the online user showed their kitchen, lounge and bedroom.

Queen Tee stated in the post's caption:

"My living place. I tried."

Take a look at the Facebook post below:

The 25-year-old showed off the inside of their home. Image: Queen Tee Mandlovu

Facebook users react to 25-year-old's living space

Quite a few of the group's members commented that most of the items in the house seemed dated, not befitting for a 25-year-old person. Others overlooked this and gave Queen Tee compliments and advice.

Zamokuhle Yende told the young homeowner:

"Hai, it looks too old for your age."

Elizabeth Muwe could not believe that the house belonged to Queen Tee:

"This home is not for someone aged 25, or maybe you inherited it."

Nthabiseng White shared the era they thought the house reminded them of:

"It looks like it's in the 80s."

BhekaniSipho Mrube Memela was one to give advice, saying:

"You can always wrap or spray paint the cupboard with the latest colour trends."

Ayesha Mabena dished out compliments:

"The setup and design are so cosy and inviting. You've done an incredible job creating a beautiful space. It's a true reflection of your hard work and great taste. Congratulations, and enjoy your new haven!"

