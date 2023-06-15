Some youngsters who was determined never to go without a roof over their heads went all out to guarantee it never happens

Several videos posted on TikTok show that some people thought of the future and invested in property

Most of the homeowners were women, and online users could not help but gush over how hardworking they were

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

The internet loves to bear witness to others' success. Many TikTok videos showed how quickly some youngins needed a home, including a 19-year-old who took control.

Five people, with one at 19, all bought houses in their early 20s, and many loved it. Image: @gsbabyyyy/@tiarettee

Source: Twitter

Netizens were encouraged after seeing what the ladies were able to achieve. Many were delighted to see how they bought houses of different aesthetics and features.

Twitter post of teenager who bought a house gets 200k likes

@tiarettee posted a photo dump of herself exploring her newly purchased home. She celebrated her amazing win with a cute caption making the announcement:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

" Um hello? Just got my first at 19."

Many people were inspired. Other youngsters said they were manifesting a similar goal for themselves. Read her post below:

TikTok video of orphan dancing in her newly purchased home at 23 goes viral

A TikTokker, @mukondelelianemone, posted that she had a reason to celebrate. The woman was happy to be a homeowner before 25.

Her accomplishment was especially moving because she lost both her parents. The woman thought her buys meant her parent could officially rest in peace. Watch the video below:

Woman in early 20s clinches multi-bedroom house and gets 2.M views on Twitter post

One lady @nataleebfitness posted on the socials about being 23 and owning a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house. Online users loved seeing her admirable achievement.

The lady hit back when she was accused of using her Go Fund Me money for her business initiative. Read her post:

Woman buys dream house and shows it off in heartwarming TikTok video

@centraldevelopments showed off a happy client. The residential property developer posted a video of a woman grinning from ear to ear, happy she has a dream house.

Watch the cute clip below:

Twiter user posts pic of herself chilling in big kitchen in newly bought home

A new homeowner, , sat on her kitchen counter proud of her big girl buy. She wrote in the caption:

"Today I officially became a homeowner "

See her adorable post below:

"Can I stay with you": Lady's bright home has Mzansi begging to live with her

Briefly News previously reported that one lady Nomalungelo Msane was happy to show people her house and how she decorated it. The lady took to a Facebook page and shared photos of her happy, colourful home.

The pictures show she has a well-equipped kitchen with light brown wooden cabinets, a microwave, a stove and a coffee machine. The living room is colour-coordinated with a big blue couch and yellow accent colours. Her bedroom looked peaceful with a light yellow colour scheme.

South African netizens love seeing other people's houses. This lady's humble abode received praise for being well-organised and aesthetic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News