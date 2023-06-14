A South African lady shared images of her journey to becoming a modern career woman

The pictures in the TikTok slideshow, with captions over them, detailed her struggles to become a full-time teacher

She did everything in her power to find employment, and social media users praised her efforts and determination

A young, aspiring career woman shared her emotionally draining journey of attaining her full-time job through a detailed TikTok slideshow.

The pictures show her trials and tribulations, such as when she got rejected after her first interview.

She captioned the picture with the following:

"Didn't pass the interview, the struggle of being an EA while qualified continues."

An EA is an education assistant. In a previous photo where she was standing on a school playground, she captioned the image:

"February 2023, got a job as an assistant."

In that same month, she shared a picture of herself in a car on her way to a job interview for the job she wanted:

"February 2023, went to my first interview for teaching."

Pretoria woman shares private struggles of trying to find work as a teacher

Her slideshows got slightly dark afterwards, showing cultural practices most prefer to keep secret.

She also posted a picture of herself sitting on her mom's grave with the caption:

"April 2023 went to clean mama's grave with the fam."

She also mentions a supportive boyfriend several times in the captions.

Watch the slideshow below.

Mzansi praises young woman's determination to get job as a teacher

The photo post was uploaded by @culi083 to her small account of 1 748 followers, but just 24 hours after posting, it was her most viewed post ever.

It gained over 174k likes and received 360 comments, mainly congratulating her.

Nnanie_Le related to her struggle:

"I'm currently working as an EA with teaching qualifications. Some days are hard but I'm patiently waiting for my time."

olwendalo said:

"Was also an EA. After a few weeks I got a permanent post, 3 weeks later I graduated. GOD."

RealLifeDoll thought a certain pic in the slideshow was a bit weird:

"Not you bathing at 2 am. congratulations, babe."

SA woman in desperate need of employment finally gets a job, thanks everyone for their love and support

In a similar story, Briefly News covered the emotional struggle of Tsakani Mongwe, a humble lady overcome with emotion when she finally got employment after many sympathetic people shared her battle online.

Tsakani Mongwe had her picture shared all over social media. She was holding a signboard in the picture that served as a mini CV.

Today, the woman in the picture is employed and overflowing with gratitude.

