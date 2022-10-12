A lady was overcome with emotion when she finally got a job after many people shared her struggle online

Tsakani Mongwe is an employed woman and took to social media to let the people of Mzansi know they helped

The people of Mzansi could not be happier that the good sis found a job and that people came together to help

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Times are tough. One woman was unemployed and worried when she took to social media for help. Her post got shared far and wide, and sis bagged herself a job.

Tsakani Mongwe found employment with the help of the people of Mzansi: Image: Twitter / Tsakani Mongwe

Source: Twitter

With unemployment rising and many Mzansi citizens in desperate positions, we need to stand together to get through this. That is exactly what happened here.

On 29 September, Tsakani Mongwe had her picture shared all over social media. She was holding a signboard in the picture that served as a mini CV. Today, the woman in the picture is employed and overflowing with gratitude.

“Thank you everyone for sharing my post I got a permanent job✌️”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi celebrate the woman and her new job

Seeing the power that comes when we stand together had many hearts overflowing with pride. People congratulated the woman, thanking the Lord for making this happen.

Take a look at a few of the sweet comments:

@LathaBuhle said:

“I am so happy for you♥️”

@philepru said:

“Aww Siyabonga Jesu ✨✨✨”

@Karabo_Fothane said:

“Congratulations ”

@Sosie2 said:

“This is the twitter I wanna be a part of. Congratulations.”

@madameproducer said:

“That's great news, Congratulations ❤️”

“I got the job”: Stunning lady celebrates bagging her dream job, SA shows love

In related news, Briefly News reported that a professional public relations officer has headed online to celebrate bagging the job of her dreams. The young stunner had seen herself through many part-time gigs and internships before finally securing the highly coveted job offer.

Heading to her LinkedIn account, Peggy Nkopo shared the news with her many connections.

"I got the job. A whole P.R officer," she captioned the post along with a few celebratory emojis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News