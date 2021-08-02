“I Got the Job”: Stunning Lady Celebrates Bagging Her Dream Job, SA Shows Love

A local woman has social media buzzing after securing the job of her dreams

The public relations officer has certainly come a long way since her days as an underpaid intern working part-time jobs

SA took to the comments section, wishing the newly employed stunner well

A professional public relations officer has headed online to celebrate bagging the job of her dreams. The young stunner had seen herself through many part-time gigs and internships before finally securing the highly coveted job offer.

This pretty lady just bagged her dream job as a PR officer. Images: Peggy Nkopo/Linkedin

Source: Facebook

Heading to her LinkedIn account, Peggy Nkopo shared the news with her many connections.

"I got the job. A whole P.R officer," she captioned the post along with a few celebratory emojis.

The pretty lady also shared a beautiful picture of herself looking ever-so-excited by her new career prospect. The brainy lady looks overjoyed as she smiles for the camera.

Local social media users took to the comments section, wishing the up-and-coming PR powerhouse well in the comments section.

Check out some of the comments below:

Zamile Mbombo said:

"Wooow, Congrats."

Memory Buwerimwe said:

"Congrats sis."

Mandisa Mlilo said:

"Congrats Peggy."

Fredah Mzilikazi said:

"Congratulations. As we wait for our turns."

Ekechukwu Frankline said:

"Congrats beautiful. I hope you will uplift others with your newfound opportunity."

Bianca Mayti: Meet 21-year-old lady who has held over 30 job positions

In related career news, Briefly News previously reported that Bianca Mayti is a young lady of 21 years who has an obsession with getting job offers and has held over 30 job positions so far.

Miss Mayti revealed this in an interview with Good Morning America (GMA).

She said getting a call back for an interview gives her a thrill and that is always intensified after getting the job.

“I got addicted to it,” she said.

Going on so many job interviews meant, getting to learn about interview strategies and hacking recruitment methods, Bianca said.

Turning an obsession into a business venture

The young lady decided to turn her obsession into an actual job where she helps others land their dream jobs, using all the information and strategies she has been able to gather over the years.

She said she realised all the recruiters were using the same strategies.

The motivation behind the business idea

Bianca revealed her daughter was the main motivation for turning her obsession into a fully-fledged career as she was diagnosed with autism and needed extra attention.

The vibrant young lady added she quit her full-time job to take on helping others get jobs so she could spend more time with her daughter.

Miss Mayti also added another reason was that she was tired of seeing people being overlooked for positions they qualify to hold just because they didn’t know the formula.

Source: Briefly.co.za