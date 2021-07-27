Bianca Mayti: Meet 21-year-old lady who has held over 30 job positions

21-year-old Bianca Mayti in an interview narrates how she has a job obsession

Bianca Mayti is a young lady of 21 years who has an obsession with getting job offers and has held over 30 job positions so far.

Miss Mayti revealed this in an interview with Good Morning America (GMA).

She said getting a call back for an interview gives her a thrill and that is always intensified after getting the job.

“I got addicted to it”, she said.

Going on so many job interviews meant, getting to learn about interview strategies and hacking recruitment methods, Bianca said.

Turning an obsession into a business venture

The young lady decided to turn her obsession into an actual job where she helps others land their dream jobs, using all the information and strategies she has been able to gather over the years.

She said she realised all the recruiters were using the same strategies.

The motivation behind the business idea

Bianca revealed her daughter was the main motivation for turning her obsession into a fully-fledged career as she was diagnosed with autism and need extra attention.

The vibrant young lady added she quit her full-time job to take on helping others get jobs so she could spend more time with her daughter.

Miss Mayti also added another reason was that she was tired of seeing people being overlooked for positions they qualify to hold just because they didn’t know the formula.

