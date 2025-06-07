South African defender Mhleli Mabuza is actively searching for a new club in Europe after his trial with Kaizer Chiefs failed to result in a contract offer

The 24-year-old right-back spent over a week with the Soweto giants at Naturena, but the trial did not lead to a permanent deal

Mabuza, previously with Portuguese side Louletano DC, returned to South Africa for the trial with Chiefs, and he's also linked with other clubs in the Premier Soccer League

South African defender Mhleli Mabuza is working on getting a new club in Europe after his recent trial with Kaizer Chiefs failed to yield a concrete contract offer from the Soweto giants.

The 24-year-old right-back spent over a week on trial with the Glamour Boys as he was assessed at Naturena, but his effort to secure a contract from the Premier Soccer League side seems increasingly unlikely. Mabuza was previously with Portuguese side Louletano DC before returning home to undergo a trial with Kaizer Chiefs.

The timing of the trial coincided with the final two matches of the Betway Premiership season, which gave Mabuza the impression that the club may not have thoroughly evaluated his abilities, as they were focused on securing a top-eight finish. However, they missed out on this goal after a goalless draw against Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium.

Mabuza set to ignore Chiefs for a move back to Europe

With Kaizer Chiefs yet to offer him a contract, Mabuza is reportedly in talks with a newly promoted team in the Portuguese third-division league, with a summer move on the cards before next season begins.

Mabuza enjoyed a successful stint in the Portuguese league and is highly rated in the lower division. The KwaZulu-Natal academy graduate earned the title of Best Right-Back in the Campeonato de Portugal during his time with Louletano DC.

Known for his attacking prowess and consistency in right-flank defence, Mabuza registered an impressive nine assists for Louletano. His contract with the club ended, which attracted interest from several local teams, and he thought he might secure a deal with Kaizer Chiefs.

While a return to South Africa is still on the table, sources close to the player say he is carefully considering his options, particularly from Portugal.

“He has an offer from Portugal, which he must act on before the end of June. But there’s also interest locally from several other clubs,” a source told South African media publication, FARPost.

Other Premier Soccer League clubs said to be monitoring the former Louletano star include AmaZulu FC, TS Galaxy, and Sekhukhune United.

Mabuza will likely have to wait before deciding on which club he will join this summer, as most teams are currently on break, which might delay decisions for Betway Premiership clubs.

