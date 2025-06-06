The Orlando Pirates right-back has been presented to Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent ahead of the July transfer window, with early talks reportedly taking place between his camp and the Soweto rivals

Monyane's contract with Pirates expires on 30 June, and no new deal has been signed. His game time dwindled during the 2024/25 season due to injuries and competition from new signing Deano van Rooyen

Chiefs, who currently rely on Reeve Frosler and Dillon Solomons at right-back, are reportedly considering Monyane to bolster their defensive depth for the new season

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly been offered the services of right-back Thabiso Monyane, who is set to become a free agent at the end of June, following the expiry of his contract with Orlando Pirates.

According to information gathered by SABC Sport, the 24-year-old defender has not agreed terms on a new deal with Pirates, sparking speculation that his time at the Soweto club may be coming to an end. While it remains unclear whether negotiations have stalled due to contractual terms or if the Buccaneers are open to releasing him, Chiefs have now emerged as a possible destination.

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly been offered the services of right-back Thabiso Monyane.

Source: Getty Images

Diminished role under new arrivals and injuries

Monyane’s game time saw a noticeable decline during the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season, largely due to the arrival of Deano van Rooyen from Stellenbosch FC. A series of injuries also curtailed his involvement, despite him being a product of Pirates’ development structures and long considered a promising talent.

Promoted to the senior side in 2019, the former SA junior international was on the verge of making 100 appearances for the Buccaneers before being sidelined. This season, however, he only featured in 12 matches.

Pirates secure Monyane’s potential replacements

Pirates appear to be preparing for life after Monyane, having already secured the signature of another young right-back, Tshepho Mashiloane, while still boasting depth in the position with Bandile Shandu and Van Rooyen available.

With competition for places stiff and no new contract confirmed, Monyane’s future at the club hangs in the balance.

Chiefs in the market for defensive reinforcements

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs have been reliant on Reeve Frosler and Dillon Solomons at right-back, with Zitha Kwinika providing cover. Monyane’s potential arrival could bolster their options and add depth, particularly with the club reportedly eyeing a rebuild following another underwhelming season.

It’s understood that early discussions have taken place between Monyane’s camp and the Amakhosi, paving the way for a possible switch to Naturena when the window opens on 1 July.

Monyane’s game time saw a noticeable decline during the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Decision looms as deadline approaches

With the player’s contract expiring on 30 June, all eyes will be on whether Pirates make a last-minute attempt to retain him or allow him to join their arch-rivals on a free transfer—a move that could stir strong emotions among both sets of fans.

