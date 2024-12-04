Orlando Pirates Adds Depth After Offering Consistent Star a New Contract
- Defender Thabiso Monyane has reportedly been offered a new contract by Orlando Pirates as they look to strengthen their squad
- Monyane has been a consistent performer for the club, and the 24-year-old is set to be rewarded with a two-year extension on his current deal
- Local fans praised Monyane on social media, saying the young defender has excelled as a wingback for the Soweto giants
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have offered a consistent star a new contract as they look to build a strong squad that can challenge for multiple titles.
Defender Thabiso Monyane has been offered a two-year extension on his current deal at Pirates, with an option for an extra year.
While Pirates look to extend Monyane’s stay, the Soweto giants want to add more competition for his position after showing interest in Polokwane City star Thanbang Matuludi.
Thabiso Monyane has impressed Orlando Pirates’ club management
Monyane has earned a new contract at Pirates, according to the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, Monyane is seen as an example for younger talents at the club after he rose from the development squad into the first team.
The source said:
“Monyane knows Pirates’ DNA and is a product of their development, and he has earned his way into the first team. We know that Pirates want to build a strong squad with many quality options in each position, so a new offer to stay at the club will be offered. Club management has also been impressed with his commitment and see him as an example for other youngsters looking to break into the first team.”
Fans praise Monyane
Local football fans praised Monyane on social media, saying Pirates are right to strengthen their squad after they lost their first PSL match of the season.
Simphiwe Rasmeni is a fan:
“He is energetic; he has improved indeed. A team player as well.”
Sehloho Phororo admires Monyane:
“He can defend well and attack too. He is the best right back for the Orlando Pirates!”
Tho Ba Ni loves Pirates’ depth:
“This guy is one of the best. He and Van Rooyan are better than Mobbie, but Broos will think differently when selecting for AFCON.”
Bhekithemba Shange is impressed:
“He is improving game by game.”
Jacob Ramanemane Foden has respect for Monyane:
“A soldier who understands his job.”
Orlando Pirates are interested in a Kaizer Chiefs target
As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates are interested in Cape Town Spurs winger Asanele Velebayi, a longstanding target for Soweto rival Kaizer Chiefs.
Pirates are looking to build a strong squad with quality options in each position, and they see Velebayi as a viable target for the January transfer window.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za