Defender Thabiso Monyane has reportedly been offered a new contract by Orlando Pirates as they look to strengthen their squad

Monyane has been a consistent performer for the club, and the 24-year-old is set to be rewarded with a two-year extension on his current deal

Local fans praised Monyane on social media, saying the young defender has excelled as a wingback for the Soweto giants

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have offered a consistent star a new contract as they look to build a strong squad that can challenge for multiple titles.

Defender Thabiso Monyane has been offered a two-year extension on his current deal at Pirates, with an option for an extra year.

Orlando Pirates have offered Thabiso Monyane a new contract. Image: thabiso_monyane.

Source: Instagram

While Pirates look to extend Monyane’s stay, the Soweto giants want to add more competition for his position after showing interest in Polokwane City star Thanbang Matuludi.

Thabiso Monyane has impressed Orlando Pirates’ club management

Monyane has earned a new contract at Pirates, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, Monyane is seen as an example for younger talents at the club after he rose from the development squad into the first team.

The source said:

“Monyane knows Pirates’ DNA and is a product of their development, and he has earned his way into the first team. We know that Pirates want to build a strong squad with many quality options in each position, so a new offer to stay at the club will be offered. Club management has also been impressed with his commitment and see him as an example for other youngsters looking to break into the first team.”

Fans praise Monyane

Local football fans praised Monyane on social media, saying Pirates are right to strengthen their squad after they lost their first PSL match of the season.

Simphiwe Rasmeni is a fan:

“He is energetic; he has improved indeed. A team player as well.”

Sehloho Phororo admires Monyane:

“He can defend well and attack too. He is the best right back for the Orlando Pirates!”

Tho Ba Ni loves Pirates’ depth:

“This guy is one of the best. He and Van Rooyan are better than Mobbie, but Broos will think differently when selecting for AFCON.”

Bhekithemba Shange is impressed:

“He is improving game by game.”

Jacob Ramanemane Foden has respect for Monyane:

“A soldier who understands his job.”

Orlando Pirates are interested in a Kaizer Chiefs target

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates are interested in Cape Town Spurs winger Asanele Velebayi, a longstanding target for Soweto rival Kaizer Chiefs.

Pirates are looking to build a strong squad with quality options in each position, and they see Velebayi as a viable target for the January transfer window.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News