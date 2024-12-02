Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker celebrated a hard-fought victory over Orlando Pirates on Sunday, 1 December 2024

The Winelands side celebrated a well-deserved victory which put them third on the PSL log and also displaced Pirates as the log leaders

Barker has proven to be a thorn in top PSL sides after recording victories several victories over Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said he was proud of his players after they ended Orlando Pirates' perfect start to the 2024/205 PSL season.

The Winelands side beat Pirates 1-0 on Sunday, 1 December 2024, to claim third place in the log, behind the Bucs and new log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Winger Devin Titus scored the game's only goal while the blunt Pirates' attack could not beat Sage Stephens in the Stellies' goal

Stellenbosch's gameplan beat Pirates

Stellies coach Barker speaks about the 1-0 victory in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Barker said he was proud of his players after they translated the training ground plans into a victory over Pirates.

“These players never cease to amaze me, their courage, their bravery, their commitment, their desire, we come off an extremely difficult week, came home Friday in Cape Town, then arrived last night here against a team that won seven in a row.”

