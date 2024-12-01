Winelands side Stellenbosch FC handed Orlando Pirates their first PSL defeat of the season after Devin Titus scored a fine first-half goal

The winger scored his second goal of the season after he timed his run perfectly to execute a swift counter-attack goal

Fans praised Stellenbosch on social media, while they criticised certain Pirates players for their performances

Bafana Bafana winger Devin Titus ended Orlando Pirates' perfect start to the PSL season after scoring the only goal in Stellenbosch's 1-0 victory on Sunday, 1 December 2024.

The Winelands side came into the match with a clear gameplan and it paid off after the side completed a swift counter attack in the first half.

Stellenbosch FC star Devin Titus scores against Orlando Pirates in their 1-0 victory on Sunday, 1 December 2024. Image: StellenboschFC/Twitter.

Following the defeat, Pirates lost their top spot on the PSL log after Stellies coach Steve Barker orchestrated their first league defeat.

Pirates had chances to score but ended up chasing shadows in the 38th minute when Titus perfectly timed his run to executed a calm finish beyond Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Caine.

Stellenbosch celebrated their victory on their Twitter (X) profile:

Titus, who was recently called up to the Bafana squad, showed coolness under pressure to score and his goal earned Stellenbosch their fourth PSL victory

Pirates needs reinforcements

Following their defeat, Pirates' coach Jose Riveiro will need to determine the need for new players with Oswin Appollis emerging as a top target.

Prior to the defeat, Pirates had a perfect start to the season after wining their first seven matches of the campaign for the first time in their history.

Fans blast Pirates players

Bucs supporters voiced frustration for certain players on social media, while Stellies supporters were overjoyed.

SelloSamuel14 says Pirates is missing a player:

"Saleng is really needed more than ever."

BenDzumeri criticised a Pirates player:

"Sibisi will never improve."

TheBlack_iam is proud of Stellies:

"Doing the Lord's work."

NtateWilliams gave encouragement to Pirates:

"It's okay. Let's dust ourselves and go again."

AndriesAR says Pirates must learn:

"Pirates fans talk too much, they are humbled for real now."

