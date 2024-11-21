Several PSL Clubs Line Up for the Chance To Sign Bafana Bafana Star
- Orlando Pirates could move ahead in the race to sign Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis during upcoming transfer windows
- The Bafana Bafana winger has attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, while overseas clubs also kept tabs on the player
- Local football fans praised Appollis on social media, saying the 23-year-old has too much talent not to play for a big club
During the next transfer window, Winger Oswin Appollis could ignore interest from PSL rivals and sign for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.
The 23-year-old Bafana star has been tipped to leave Polokwane City after impressing club and country over the last two seasons.
New Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has reportedly made the winger his priority target in the January transfer window, but Pirates could edge ahead for the player's signature.
Orlando Pirates enter race for Oswin Appollis
Appollis could be heading to Pirates, according to the tweet below:
According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the cub admires Appollis and acknowledged interest from local rivals and overseas teams.
The source said:
"There is a good relationship between Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates, which could make the move for Appollis easier. Appollis is a player that many clubs want, and if Pirates can broker a deal, then they will do so. However, the club is fully aware that there is local and overseas competition."
Fans back Appollis to make a big move
Local football supporters praised Appollis on social media, saying the player could be a star at Pirates.
Primilique Q-lee Choo said Appollis will move:
"His days at lower teams are over. Next season, he's definitely signing for one of the big three."
Mashilo Edwin III backs Pirates:
"Once Pirates enter the race, it's over for our neighbours."
Sandile Mahlangu Malinga wants Appollis:
"Go for him, please."
Tiger Mosoma says the player must decide:
"Let him make his choice."
Nkosy Vilane says Appollis deserves a move:
"The boy deserves to play for Pirates."
