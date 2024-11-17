Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis has been tipped for a big-money move in the January 2025 transfer window

The Bafana Bafana winger is a top target for PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, while there has been interest from overseas clubs

Briefly News has examined his options ahead of the January transfer window; while he could stay at Polokwane and force a move at the end of the season

Sought-after PSL star Oswin Appollis must consider an overseas move instead of joining a PSL club in the January transfer window.

The Bafana Bafana winger has caught the eye of many admirers after playing a starring role for Polokwane City since joining the side in 2023.

Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis mustingore PSL clubs for an overseas challenge. Image: oswinappollis_11.



Ahead of the January 2025 transfer window, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has made Appollis his priority transfer target, but the 23-year-old would benefit most from a move overseas.

Oswin Appollis must spread his wings

Appollis is a target for Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

Appollis was linked with several clubs during the off-season, but Briefly News feels a PSL club will be a lateral move for the 23-year-old, who has two goals in eight Bafana appearances.

Bafana legends Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar excelled after moving overseas, and Appollis has all the attributes to follow in their footsteps.

An overseas club can only help Appollis

Young winger Shandre Campbell’s meteoric rise in Belgium should be seen as an example for Appollis, who was also linked with Tunisian side Esperance during the off-season.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called for more players to play in European competitions, and Appollis should heed the advice of the Belgian mentor when considering his next move.

Phuti Mohafe is proud to have Oswin Appollis in his squad

As reported by Briefly News, Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe said he is proud to have Oswin Appollis in his squad.

Mohafe praised the Bafana Bafana star and said he brings an x-factor to the PSL side. PSL giants continue to show interest in the 23-year-old winger.

