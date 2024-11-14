Midfielder Keagan Dolly could soon return to the PSL by signing for TS Galaxy following his exit from Kaizer Chiefs last season

The 31-year-old has been training with Galaxy for more than a month after an unsuccessful trial at SuperSport United

Local football fans backed Galaxy to sign Dolly on social media, as they believe the former French-based star has a lot to offer

Keagan Dolly could sign a contract at TS Galaxy after impressing the club during training over the last month.

The former Montpellier star could sign for the Rockets after training with the club following his free-agent exit from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season.

Before he arrived at Galaxy's grounds, the 31-year-old midfielder had hoped to impress SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt, who financially distanced himself from the move.

Keagan Dolly continues to search for a new club

Dolly could join Galaxy, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Dolly has impressed in training and new Rockets coach Adnan Begovic is interested in the player.

The source said:

"Begovic's arrival could be a key factor in the club's strategy to bring Dolly in as they look to strengthen the squad, and he is high on their radar."

Fans back the move

Local football fans backed Galaxy's pursuit of Dolly on social media, saying the former Amakhosi star could be a key payer for the PSL side.

Oom Jan backed the signing:

"The guy is a good signing for any team."

Sama ZA praised Galaxy:

"Good move, Galaxy."

Onwabile Shuga Mkizwana is a fan of Dolly:

"That's good, as it will revive his career."

Itumeleng Molise said Chiefs made a mistake:

"He and Billiat are the experienced players that Nabi needs."

Skhumbuza W Mdletshe has a wish:

"I wish Chiefs could take this guy back. Honestly, I still think he can play, and he wasn't bad at Chiefs."

