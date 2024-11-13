Former Kaizer Chiefs Star Spotted With New PSL Side Amid Possible Move
- Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Keagan Dolly continues to search for a new club since leaving Amakhosi in the summer
- The former South African international has been linked with several teams in the Premier Soccer League since leaving the Glamour Boys
- The left-footed forward was recently spotted with a new Betway Premiership side with the club's manager keen on signing him
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly has reportedly been spotted at a Premier Soccer League club's training ground amid a possible move.
The South African forward has been without a club since leaving the Glamour Boys in the summer, along with some other experienced players, for the Soweto giants.
It was reported after Dolly left Chiefs that he might be making a move to SuperSport United, and despite training with them, the move didn't materialise.
Dolly spotted with new PSL side
According to a report by FARPost, per the South African, Dolly was spotted at TS Galaxy's training ground recently, as he continues to search for a new club since leaving Kaizer Chiefs.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
The reports claimed that the former Mamelodi Sundowns star trained with the Rockets, who just named a new coach after the resignation of Sead Ramovic, with the expectation of convincing the club to sign him.
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt cleared the air about rumours that Dolly could be signed on a free transfer.
The former Kaizer Chiefs manager opted to sign former Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule rather than going for Dolly.
According to the South African, TS Galaxy's new manager, Adnan Beganovic, is keen on adding the former Kaizer Chiefs star to his squad. He hopes to make amends for Ramovic's poor start with the Rockets this season.
Chiefs legend explains why Dolly is yet to find new club
Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs legend Tsepo Masilela explained why it is a tedious task for Keagan Dolly to find a new club in the Premier Soccer League.
The 31-year-old attacker was reportedly one of the top earners at the Glamour Boys during his time at the club.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.