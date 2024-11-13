Former Kaizer Chiefs Star Spotted With New PSL Side Amid Possible Move

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Keagan Dolly continues to search for a new club since leaving Amakhosi in the summer

The former South African international has been linked with several teams in the Premier Soccer League since leaving the Glamour Boys

The left-footed forward was recently spotted with a new Betway Premiership side with the club's manager keen on signing him

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly has reportedly been spotted at a Premier Soccer League club's training ground amid a possible move.

The South African forward has been without a club since leaving the Glamour Boys in the summer, along with some other experienced players, for the Soweto giants.

It was reported after Dolly left Chiefs that he might be making a move to SuperSport United, and despite training with them, the move didn't materialise.

Former Kaizer Chiefs Keagan Dolly spotted with a new Premier Soccer League side as he continues to his search for a new club. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Dolly spotted with new PSL side

According to a report by FARPost, per the South African, Dolly was spotted at TS Galaxy's training ground recently, as he continues to search for a new club since leaving Kaizer Chiefs.

The reports claimed that the former Mamelodi Sundowns star trained with the Rockets, who just named a new coach after the resignation of Sead Ramovic, with the expectation of convincing the club to sign him.

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt cleared the air about rumours that Dolly could be signed on a free transfer.

The former Kaizer Chiefs manager opted to sign former Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule rather than going for Dolly.

According to the South African, TS Galaxy's new manager, Adnan Beganovic, is keen on adding the former Kaizer Chiefs star to his squad. He hopes to make amends for Ramovic's poor start with the Rockets this season.

Chiefs legend explains why Dolly is yet to find new club

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs legend Tsepo Masilela explained why it is a tedious task for Keagan Dolly to find a new club in the Premier Soccer League.

The 31-year-old attacker was reportedly one of the top earners at the Glamour Boys during his time at the club.

