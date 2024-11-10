UCL Winner Visits South Africa’s Rugby Team Ahead of Springboks’ Clash With Scotland
- A former UEFA Champions League winner visited the South African Rugby national team ahead of the November Tour clash against Scotland
- The Rugby World Champions will lock horns with the Bravehearts at the Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday, November 10, 2024
- The South African football legend showed support to the Sprinboks despite being married to a Scottish woman
Former UEFA Champions League winner Benni McCarthy was spotted visiting the South African Rugby national team ahead of their match against Scotland on Sunday evening.
The Springboks will begin their November Tour with a game against the Scots at the Murrayfield Stadium.
The Boks are favourites to win the tie. They are rated as one of the best Rugby national teams in the world and are the reigning world champions.
McCarthy visits Springboks ahead of Scotland clash
According to a report by IOL, South African football legend McCarthy took time to visit the Springboks before their game against Scotland.
The former Manchester United assistant coach, who lives in the United Kingdom (Scotland) with his wife and two children, claimed he would support the Springboks despite his wife's Scottish heritage.
The Bafana Bafana legend made the Rugby team laugh while encouraging the Boks to defeat Scotland after making a nervous look at his wife.
"I'm so proud. You guys put us (South Africa) on the map. People say, "Benni, your Springbok boys are doing well everywhere I go," the former FC Porto striker said.
"Thanks for flying the flag. For me, it's an honour to be here. Hopefully, you smash the Scots ... even though I'm married to one!"
