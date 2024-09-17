McCarthy Opens Up on Next Move After Man Utd Exit Amid Links With PSL Return

Benni McCarthy has unveiled his plans on his next move after leaving Manchester United this summer

The former South African international was part of the Red Devils' coaching crew for two seasons under Erik ten Hag

The former Orlando Pirates star is also linked with a possibility of returning to the Premier Soccer League and also the MLS

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has opened up on his next move after leaving English Premier League giants Manchester United this summer.

The former FC Porto striker spent two seasons with the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag's assistant first-team coach, but the club decided not to renew his contract at the end of last season.

The South African football legend was replaced with former Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Benni McCarthy during the pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford. Photo: Matthew Ashton.

Source: Getty Images

McCarthy on his next move amid PSL return

In an interview with CNN Sports, as per iDiskiTimes, McCarthy broke his silence on what's next for him after leaving Old Trafford with a possible return to the Premier Soccer League being on the cards.

The former Cape Town City manager was reportedly a target for PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns, who lost their coach, Rulani Mokwena, to Wydad Athletic Club this summer.

"What's next for me?" he said.

"I think, of course, it's clear the fact that after leaving United, I believe that passion for wanting to be a head coach again brewed through, and I think that is the next step for me.

"So, whether it's to go back to Africa, the African continent, to coach one of the top sides, with the knowledge that I've acquired [over the years], I think, yeah, that would be awesome, to lead a club on the continent and then attempting to make them also one of the powerhouses in the region. But also, to try and succeed and get the final when you compete in the Club World Cup."

It is also said that the South African tactician could move to North America to join a Major League Soccer club.

"That would be the drive to do that, or even the MLS interests me," he added.

"Possibilities like that, I would accommodate because I've got what it takes to mentor a team there, to make players better and to help teams achieve goals that they've maybe not achieved in the last few years with their clubs.

"It's just about obtaining the possibility."

McCarthy was backed to coach Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that McCarthy was backed by Lebohang 'Cheeseboy' Mokoena to coach Kaizer Chiefs.

The Bafana Bafana legend was on the list of potential Amakhosi coaches before the club focused on Nasreddine Nabi.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News