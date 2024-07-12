Benni McCarthy has parted ways with Manchester United alongside two other coaches at the club ahead of the new season

The former Bafana Bafana striker was replaced by Netherlands manager Ruud van Nistelrooy

The South African tactician has been linked with several jobs, but he's yet to confirm his next destination after leaving the Red Devils

Legendary South African striker Benni McCarthy has been relieved of his duties as Manchester United's first-team coach and duly replaced by Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The former FC Porto star has been with the Red Devils since the summer of 2022, working alongside Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager was offered a new contract at the end of last season but will be working with a new set of coaches, with McCarthy also being shown the exit doors.

Benni McCarthy has left his role at Manchester United with the Premier League replacing him with Ruud van Nistelrooy. Photo: Matthew Peters/Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

Why McCarthy left Manchester United

According to a report by The Manchester Evening News, McCarthy failed to keep his role at United as he was not always present at most of the Red Devils' away games, which cast doubts on his work's importance.

The Bafana Bafana legend was essential in transforming Marcus Rashford's form in the 2022-23 season after two below-average campaigns under former coaches Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. The England forward couldn't replicate his performance the following season.

Manchester United's new owner believes van Nistelrooy can do a better job as he's a club legend and was successful in his first coaching experience at PSV Eindhoven.

According to a report by Goal as per The Athletic, McCarthy is also considering taking up a full-time coaching role after previously working as a Cape Town City and AmaZulu mentor.

The former West Ham United star has yet to confirm his next job, but he was one of several coaches linked with Kaizer Chiefs before the Glamour Boys opted for Nasreddine Nabi.

Fans react as McCarthy leaves Manchester United

Vigilanceblues said:

"It was nice to see Benni McCarthy around Old Trafford & wish all the best to him GGMU."

LeeWrites_MUFC is proud of his fellow countryman:

"A man who has been an inspiration to all of us back home in Cape Town, South Africa. I couldn't be more proud of all that you've achieved. Thank you for proudly representing us ♥️. 2 trophies in 2 seasons! THANK YOU BENNI McCARTHY."

Gershawn Coetzee wished McCarthy well:

"You continue to inspire a nation, Benni McCarthy! Soon, you will find another Club or Country to Coach!"

Mutang3Mutange believes the South African legend should've been retained.

"Benni McCarthy deserves better; he could have been retained."

McCarthy backed to coach Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported, that McCarthy was backed by Lebohang 'Cheeseboy' Mokoena to coach Kaizer Chiefs.

The Bafana Bafana legend was on the list of potential Amakhosi coaches before the club focused on Nasreddine Nabi.

