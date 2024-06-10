Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star Lebohang 'Cheeseboy' Mokoena has backed Benni McCarthy to be a successful head coach at Kaizer Chiefs

The former midfielder said the Bafana legend is primed to take over at a big club after he ended his tenure as the Manchester United forwards coach

Fans took to social media to show their support for Benni, while others feel Benni is not the right man for the job

Benni McCarthy will bring attacking football to Kaizer Chiefs said Lebohang 'Cheeseboy' Mokoena.

Lebohang 'Cheeseboy' Mokoena said Benni McCarthy is the ideal candidate for the vacant Kaizer Chiefs head coach position.

The Bafana legend will leave Manchester United at the end of June 2024 and has emerged as a leading candidate for the Chiefs job.

Lebohang 'Cheeseboy' Mokoena backs Benni McCarthy

Cheeseboy praised Benni in the tweet below:

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Mokoena said McCarthy's coaching style would suit the club he has supported since childhood.

Mokoena said:

"It's time to step up at a big team like Kaizer Chiefs. They should give him a chance and trust in him. He plays direct football and has good team management, which is needed at a club like Chiefs."

Fans are divided about Benni

Local football fans took to social media to say Benni would be the perfect candidate for the Chiefs job, while others felt it might be a step too high for him.

Siphosakhe Mbus'omuhle KaDlalisa-kaBongwe backs prefers Benni:

"If it were to be a South African, I would also prefer Benni over Pitso."

Siyaphambili Mhlauli said Chiefs will need to be patient:

"Even if we appoint Benni, he cannot win trophies immediately. First, the fans need to be patient with him."

According To Malome Joseph III says Benni is not a good head coach:

"Benni can only be good in the dressing room."

Winston Khan wants Benni:

"Please save us. Take him away from Manchester United."

Khotso Zizi Mosolo says nobody can help Chiefs:

"Kaizer Chiefs is cursed. No coach will succeed at Chiefs."

Benni McCarthy dreams of becoming a head coach again

As Briefly News reported, Bafana legend Benni McCarthy said he dreams of becoming a head coach again after his stint as Manchester United's forwards coach.

Before McCarthy formed part of the coaching staff at United, the former striker was the head coach at Cape Town City and AmaZulu in the PSL.

