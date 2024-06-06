Tanzanian Football Giants Simba SC Has Shortlisted Experienced Mzansi Coach Steve Komphela
- Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela could be heading to Tanzanian side Simba SC
- The 56-year-old coach has been shortlisted for the side that failed to qualify for next season's CAF Champions League
- Local football fans took to social media to praise Komphela, who they believe should jump at the chance to coach the Tanzanian side
Experienced coach Steve Komphela is reportedly a candidate to be the new man on the sidelines for Simba SC next season.
The Tanzanian side has reportedly shortlisted the Lamontville Golden Arrows coach, who was involved in a verbal battle with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena in March 2024.
Steve Komphela is a wanted man
Komphela is a candidate for the Simba job, according to the tweet below:
A Briefly News source said the coach, who is in his second stint at Arrows, could leave the Natal club.
The source said:
"The coach joined the club almost halfway through the season, so it's tough to say if he will leave, but we all know how things change in football."
Since taking over at Arrows mid-season, Komphela guided the side to a point away from a top-eight finish in the PSL.
Fans backed Komphela
Local football fans took to social media to praise the 56-year-old coach, who they backed as the next Simba coach.
Lesiba James Modisha wished Komphela well:
"Great news, Bra Steve. He's a great and experienced coach, and we wish him all the best."
Samnkelwe Mhlom says Komphela must move:
"A chance he should grab with both hands."
Andile Jobe wished Komphela luck:
"Good luck, Kompela."
Parxen Molefi Kaibe is proud:
"At least our coaches are recognized; it will be a big break for him."
Welcome Lenny Mbongeni Nxumalo admires Komphela:
"Steve is the best coach, and I believe in him."
Steve Komphela dreamed of Mamelodi Sundowns' result
As reported by Briefly News, Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela said he predicted the 0-0 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.
The 56-year-old coach said he dreamed of a white wall before the match, meaning Sundowns would not score.
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za