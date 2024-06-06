Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela could be heading to Tanzanian side Simba SC

The 56-year-old coach has been shortlisted for the side that failed to qualify for next season's CAF Champions League

Local football fans took to social media to praise Komphela, who they believe should jump at the chance to coach the Tanzanian side

Experienced coach Steve Komphela is reportedly a candidate to be the new man on the sidelines for Simba SC next season.

The Tanzanian side has reportedly shortlisted the Lamontville Golden Arrows coach, who was involved in a verbal battle with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena in March 2024.

Steve Komphela is a wanted man

Komphela is a candidate for the Simba job, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said the coach, who is in his second stint at Arrows, could leave the Natal club.

The source said:

"The coach joined the club almost halfway through the season, so it's tough to say if he will leave, but we all know how things change in football."

Since taking over at Arrows mid-season, Komphela guided the side to a point away from a top-eight finish in the PSL.

Fans backed Komphela

Local football fans took to social media to praise the 56-year-old coach, who they backed as the next Simba coach.

Lesiba James Modisha wished Komphela well:

"Great news, Bra Steve. He's a great and experienced coach, and we wish him all the best."

Samnkelwe Mhlom says Komphela must move:

"A chance he should grab with both hands."

Andile Jobe wished Komphela luck:

"Good luck, Kompela."

Parxen Molefi Kaibe is proud:

"At least our coaches are recognized; it will be a big break for him."

Welcome Lenny Mbongeni Nxumalo admires Komphela:

"Steve is the best coach, and I believe in him."

