Seasoned coach Steve Komphela was reappointed by the football club Lamontville Golden Arrows

Komphela's return to the Durban club follows his departure from Moroka Swallows after disagreements over players' payments

Soccer fans are excited over Komphela's appointment, and many are hoping for a solid finish to the season under his guidance

Lamontville Golden Arrows announced the return of seasoned coach Steve Komphela to the Durban-based club.

Komphela receives a warm welcome back

Komphela previously coached Arrows from December 2018 to October 2020, bringing his wealth of experience back to familiar territory.

In a statement, Arrows expressed their excitement at having Komphela back. The club highlighted his understanding of the club's values and culture.

Komphela's expertise and leadership

The team further said it looks forward to his leadership and expertise as they aim to finish the season on a high note.

Cheers and support

Soccer fans welcomed Komphela's return. Many are looking forward to seeing the impact he will have on Golden Arrows.

@LindoMyeni said:

"Great! I’ve been calling for his return to Arrows and coach Mabhudi will learn from him. He can save the team from relegation."

@Tea_Bee15 wrote:

"I saw this coming, thanks Abafana Besthende for keeping Mabhudi."

@XekiHlongwane mentioned:

"Congrats to coach Steve, but his problem is using his big English with soccer players. Most of them only understand the instructions after the game."

@kenny_monei tweeted:

"Arrows will finish in the top 8 above the two Soweto underachievers."

@vusumuzi1021 posted:

"Thanks siyabonga S'thende Nation."

@Dmurder7 stated:

"Good luck Coach Khomphela. And thanks for keeping former coach Khenyeza."

@sphamindlos added:

"Happy for coach Steve, all the best coach Steve and coach Mabuti!"

@Ngcengi1 commented:

"Great signing. Looking forward to their technical application with Khenyeza."

