New Eskom Chief Executive Officer Dan Marokane has been tasked to tackle several key areas in the next 100 days

Marokane and his team will focus on stopping loadshedding and restructuring the power utility

The board of directors have expressed their confidence in the appointment of the new CEO

Eskom's new CEO Dan Marokane set to tackle loadshedding. Images: Eskom/Getty Images/@RodgerBosch

JOHANNESBURG - New Eskom CEO Dan Marokane has his work cut out for him as he set to tackle two crucial areas at the power utility.

Marokane to tackle challenges

The new head is set to address current business challenges, such as load shedding and the restructuring of the struggling utility, to enable Eskom to grow.

Marokane previously served as a senior Eskom executive for five years until 2015. He began his stint at the troubled parastatal on Friday. A top priority for him is to keep the lights on, as power cuts severely hamper the economy.

According to ENCA Marokane said while there are a few bad apples, the majority of Eskom staff are ethical and committed.

He adds:

"Many people forget how great people are here, how many ethical people are here and that the few cannot be used to judge the majority of the employees," he said.

"All that needs to be done is to take our skills and light it up to get results on the scoreboard."

Eskom is crucial for running the country's economy, making the CEO's job the most important in South Africa. However, the difficulties it faces are making fewer top executives interested in taking on the role.

South Africans not convinced

People across the country have voiced their concerns over the new appointment. While Marokane has taken up the job, he faces a mammoth task that lies ahead of him.

Read the reactions here:

@Barry Smit said

"And that means what exactly?."

@lizvandermerwe5 asked:

"Why is he back and where was he . No 3 on their list is to get all the stakeholders together for and see how much can be stolen once again."

@Gerald sent well wishes:

"Good luck to him, the new CEO."

@Nhleiks5 commented:

"Minister of electricity Ramokgopa said loadshedding will end in March, today is the 1st March, let's wait and see."

@MthabineJustice said:

"In 3 months if he can’t come up with fresh ideas to curb Loadshedding, he e don’t need him! But I know many will say let’s give a chance!"

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa expects sttability at Eskom

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa who expressed confidence in the appointment of Dan Marokane as the new Eskom CEO.

Ramokgopa believes Marokane's leadership, combined with the executive committee's efforts, will contribute to restoring stability to the power utility.

South Africans said they are tired of hearing promises and just want an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

