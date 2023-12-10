Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa expresses confidence in the appointment of Dan Marokane as the new Eskom CEO

Ramokgopa believes Marokane's leadership, combined with the executive committee's efforts, will contribute to restoring stability to the power utility

South Africans said they are tired of hearing promises and just want an uninterrupted supply of electricity

Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was interviewed by journalists after earlier signing a joint memo of cooperation with China. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA- Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said he anticipates renewed stability at Eskom with the appointment of Dan Marokane as the new CEO.

Addressing the media in Pretoria, Ramokgopa highlighted the significance of the five-year appointment of Dan Marokane as Eskom's CEO, reported SABCNews.

Amidst the ongoing energy crisis, Ramokgopa emphasised the importance of resolving the challenges faced by the power utility.

Eskom hires new CEO Dan Marokane

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan officially announced the appointment of Dan Marokane as Eskom's new CEO.

The strategic move marks a crucial step in navigating the complex challenges confronting the power utility.

SA people voice their disappointment

The sentiment among citizens is one of exhaustion from assurances. Many said they hoped Ramokgopa's appointment earlier this year would bring change.

Mkhanyie Gumede said:

"Song of the year is stability to Eskom."

Tshehlo Samuel posted:

"We also thought your appointment as Electricity Minister would restore stability to the power utility. Now history repeats itself."

King Walters mentioned:

"If you fail to identify the problem you will always come up with the wrong solution."

Themba Tshepo wrote:

"Joke of the day, stability will only be restored once the ANC is voted out of government."

Wandile Buthelezi asked:

"To what end? I mean how many people will be hired to restore the stability? We need electricity not stability!"

Matshiane Samsam added:

"Bad to worse."

Kgalalelo Yarona posted:

"But these people think we have time to listen to their lies?"

Public facilities to be exempt from loadshedding

In another article, Briefly News reported that the High Court in Pretoria made an official ruling about how loadshedding should not affect essential public services.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity, received it to maintain the electricity supply without any cut-offs. The call by the High Court comes after they initiated Stage 6 recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News