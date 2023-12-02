The Pretoria High Court stepped in to deal with Eskom's loadshedding that is affecting public facilities

The Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is officially under pressure to stop loadshedding that affects necessary public services

The judiciary in Gauteng made the judgment since Eskom initiated their latest rolling blackouts at stage six

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria made an official ruling about how loadshedding should not affect essential public services. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity, received it in order to maintain the electricity supply without any cut-offs.

The Pretoria High Court ruled that the Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa must stop blackouts for public facilities. Images: Gallo Images / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The call by the High Court comes after they initiated stage 6 recently. South Africans shared their thoughts about the ruling by the Gauteng judiciary.

Electricity Minister ordered to ensure power for public facilities

The pressure is on after the Pretoria High Court made a ruling that loadshedding has been violating South African people's rights. eNCA reported that the court ordered the minister to ensure electricity supply for public facilities such as hospitals and schools by January 2024.

SA reacts to Pretoria High Court ruling

Online users commented that they had no faith that the court order would change anything. People complained about the Minister of Electricity's appointment.

Ian Fallon M said:

"We do not need that Minister."

Bongani Brown wrote:

"This country though."

Pulane Mabea added:

"Clearly, this can be ordered to stop or start."

Jennifer Clapham Rijkenberg was sarcastic:

"Good luck with that!"

Lebogang Mokhutsane complained:

"ANC government is failing our country."

Phila Lwana added:

"Useless Minister, we're fed up with these nonsense blackouts."

Eskom loadshedding blamed on heatwave

In a related story, Eskom explained the sudden stage six blackouts. The electricity supplier claimed that severe weather escalated the demand for electricity.

