Eskom announced its new schedule for alternating Stage 4 and Stage 6 loadshedding daily until Saturday

The power utility mentioned that escalating unplanned outages are adding pressure to the power grid

Eskom said it is committed to vigilant monitoring and transparent communication amid the extended loadshedding

Eskom announced a new loadshedding schedule. Image: Waldo Swiegers and stock photo

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced an extended loadshedding plan, alternating Stage 4 and Stage 6 loadshedding until Saturday morning.

Daily loadshedding rotation

Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented until 8 pm tonight, then Stage 6 will kick in from 8 pm until 5 am, followed by a return to Stage 4 from 5 am until 8 pm.

This rollercoaster of loadshedding will happen daily until the weekend.

Capacity challenges escalate

Eskom explained in a statement that ramping up of loadshedding is due to several reasons.

"Unplanned outages increased by 401 MW to 15 825MW, whilst planned maintenance increased by 555 MW to 6 835MW of generation capacity. 1300 MW of generation capacity was returned to service in the last 24 hours."

Eskom promises to update public

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, Eskom has committed to closely monitoring the power system. The power company said any changes to the loadshedding schedule will be promptly communicated to the public.

See the post below:

@Mahlatse_mogale posted:

"We are going to have a long December!"

@goolammv mentioned:

"Exactly as predicted. It is all falling apart. You have been replenishing from last week Friday."

@GeldenhuysCharl stated:

"Can we all basically just agree that absolutely no progress has been made at Eskom. We are literally in the same position as last year at this exact time. "

@madk1103 said:

"Stage 6 in middle of the night, giving izinyoka a perfect opportunity to do their thing."

@blythlie tweeted:

"These are daily reminders to register to vote, even if you don’t know who you’ll vote for yet. Just register."

@BafanaSurprise added:

"Lol, guys you can have your electricity."

@Shonny_SA said:

"There is now a pattern for loadshedding."

Source: Briefly News