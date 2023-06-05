An Eskom executive is allegedly under investigation for orchestrating sabotage at various power stations

The top-level executive allegedly hired engineers to breakdown equipment to score repair contracts

South Africans want the executive arrested before he flees the country, while others what took officials to figure out who was behind the sabotage at Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - A high-level Eskom executive has been linked to the rampant sabotage at various power stations.

An Eskom executive is being accused of being behind sabotage at power stations. Images: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The police are reportedly looking into arresting the executive, who has top-secret security clearance, for allegedly staging breakdowns at power stations.

Eskom Executive accused of hiring engineers to sabotage power stations

A report by the City Press revealed that the Eskom executive allegedly hired engineers to help ensure there were breakdowns at certain power stations.

The publication also interviewed Police Minister Bheki Cele, who stated that leaked WhatsApp messages formed part of the investigation into the executive's alleged involvement.

According to BusinessTech, the leaked messages were between the unnamed executive and co-conspirators who openly discussed plans to sabotage power stations.

The conspirators would allegedly sabotage power stations to score contracts for repairs and maintenance. The accused include a forensic auditor, Eskom engineers, unemployed artisans and their families.

Eskom says sabotage is one of the drivers of the energy crisis

Earlier this month, Eskom officials reported that rampant sabotage at certain power stations was part of the reason for the country's energy crisis.

According to TimesLIVE, former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said sabotage of equipment and coal syndicates was part of the reason for loadshedding. He stated that power stations experienced unexplained failures and oil leakages.

South Africans want top Eskom executive arrested

@kazaba_luc said:

"Why looking? They should have just arrested him already. What if he flees the country?"

@Kommander_Josh said:

"Once arrested, he must not get bail."

@Michael3837500 said:

"They must arrest Pravin Gordon, the mastermind of sabotage on behalf of his foreign corporate mafias."

@FainBeThyFathom said:

"It took over a decade to figure this out?"

@1234567Nannes said:

"And they denied it all when De Ruyter exposed it!"

@phile_h said:

"Now this is wild. If such a person exists, he is a witch."

@Gentlements said:

"All along, they have been destroying Eskom’s infrastructure to make it fail so to fast pace privatisation."

