The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployment has garnered mixed reactions in the country

A Security and defence analyst believes the soldiers don’t have the capacity to deal with Eskom’s problems

Numerous people have already been arrested and charged with sabotage and theft at the state power utility

MPUMALANGA - The deployment of the South African National Defence Force to Eskom has been widely welcomed; however, it is suggested that soldiers may not have the capacity to deal with the issues.

Members of SANDF have been deployed to Eskom to reduce criminality at the power stations. Image: Marco Longari & Gianluigi Guercia

SANDF members will be deployed to Camden, Thuthuka, Majuba and Grootvlei power stations. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that their presence is meant to deter acts of criminality at Eskom.

Numerous people have already been arrested and charged with sabotage and theft at the state-owned power utility. The damage to the stations is blamed for loadshedding.

SANDF Spokesperson Andries Mahapa told SABC News that the operation forms part of a plan to increase the protection of Eskom. However, some experts believe the move is futile.

Security and defence analyst Helmoed-Römer Heitman told The Citizen that the soldiers would merely boost security at the power stations. He said not enough members are being deployed to create a proper impact.

Heitman said the deployment was more of a “gesture” than a security plan. He added that the army did not have enough soldiers to take on the task of protecting Eskom.

Citizens react to the SANDF deployment:

Ngovhela Sibasa said:

“Anything that will protect the citizens of RSA is perfect. Thank you SANDF for your quick action in protecting this country’s main assets. Without power we are nothing.”

Matlole Lekotloane commented:

“It’s been long overdue.”

Mothipa Mojapelo Mojapelo wrote:

“This is a form of sabotage here, but in the end, a large sum of society ends up being victims.”

Sfiso UMvelase KaGuda posted:

“They should tell the public how much of the taxpayers’ money was spent on this deployment. The state has failed to protect its own assets, let alone its own citizens.”

Sidwell Ngwenya added:

“Long overdue but obvious criminality is one step ahead of the country.”

