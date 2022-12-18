The government and Eskom are taking measures to guard power stations that have been affected by criminality in the past

Members of the South African National Defence Force will be deployed to some power stations in the country

South Africans reacted to the government's intervention to aid the struggling power utility on social media

The army will be deployed at Eskom's power stations. Image: @SANDF_ZA/Twitter and Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be deployed at several Eskom power stations.

The Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya told ENCA the request has already been made to the defence ministry.

This follows Eskom's eventful week after news leaked on Wednesday that André de Ruyter resigned as CEO. The country has also been under a rotation of Stage 5 and 6 loadshedding for the past few weeks.

The power utility has in the past been vocal that there are external forces trying to sabotage its power stations. Eskom confirmed that the army has been deployed to four power stations in Mpumalanga, reported IOL.

"Eskom can confirm that the SANDF is being deployed at Eskom. Eskom has received deployments at four sites this afternoon, Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations."

A few comments from South Africans are below:

Kuhle Magadlela said:

"Poor de Ruyter has been saying that all along! No one supported him! Screw this ANC!"

Everett Arendse posted:

"The army can also be bribed. They are useless anyway."

Prince Malesela mentioned:

"Lol De Ruyter said it last year that ESKOM is being sabotaged, he was called incompetent and useless."

Abednigo Mahuza suggested:

"Eskom crime must be considered treason."

Lupunga Mwase wrote:

"Wow! So Eskom needs soldiers more than engineers? Welcome to Africa."

Malibongwe Magenuka posted:

"That was supposed to happen a long time ago! This country is being sabotaged by those who disdain the current regime!"

