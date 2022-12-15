The Economic Freedom Fighters is ecstatic that Andre de Ruyter has resigned as Eskom CEO

The party says De Ruyter was never the right fit and the loadshedding got worse under his leadership

An Energy expert says De Rutyer's resignation is the right move but not much will change at the state-owned power utility

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's decision to call it quits as the head boss at the state-owned power utility was not a huge shocker for the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The EFF wants Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter's resignation to come into effect immediately. Images: Waldo Swiegers & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

The red berets have welcomed his decision to tender his resignation, stating that it was long overdue.

News about De Ruyter's decision to resign broke on Wednesday, 14 December. South Africans had mixed reactions to his resignation, with some people sharing the same sentiments as the EFF.

The EFF issued a statement shortly after De Ruyter's resignation was announced and stated he was never the right fit for the power utility and did not have a successful track record.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The party added that De Ruyter had been "hellbent" on collapsing Eskom since his appointment by championing renewable energy. The EFF also stated that under De Ruyter, loadshedding was worse.

"Under De Ruyter, South Africa has experienced the most devastating loadshedding that continues to suffocate the economy and livelihoods.

"It is reported that in the less than years of De Ruyter's tenure, South Africans have endured more than 4 000 hours of loadshedding," wrote the EFF.

The EFF also demanded for De Ruyter's last day to be now and not in March 2023 and for loadshedding to end immediately.

Energy expert Chris Yelland agrees that De Rutyer's departure is the right move, but South Africa will not be out of the woods any time soon. Yelland stated that the new Eskom CEO would be faced with the same challenges as De Ruyter.

He also added that Eskom would never return to its former glory.

Democratic Alliance condemns Andre de Ruyter's resignation

The Democratic Alliance is not happy with De Ruyter's decision to call it quits and has blamed the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe for his departure, according to EWN.

DA public enterprises spokesperson, Galeb Cachalia, believes that De Ruyter was merely a causality of African National Congress (ANC) factionalism. Cachalia added that the Eskom CEO was "sacrificed at the altar of disgusting politics with no particular regard for the future of this country in terms of blackouts".

Last week, Mantashe accused De Ruyter of trying to cripple the country by implementing loadshedding. He went on to say that Eskom is not attending to loadshedding, and by doing so, it is trying to overthrow the state.

Here's what South Africans have to say about De Ruyter's resignation:

@PontesTrevor said:

"If life and Eskom could only be that simple. One can actually become overwhelmed emotionally by the childlike manner in which many EFF members view a national crisis."

@Constitution_96 said:

"We 100% agree with this statement. We don't understand why he is allowed to stay for further 3 months."

@jaykatz71 said:

"We laugh about the Milk and brooms but remember that at Tembisa hospital they were buying skinny jeans. It's through these tenders that the SOEs are plundered. I do believe that the next CEO should come from the EFF. Let's see what your candidate can do?"

@CoghlanDeanne said:

"I am sure it must have been a highly stressful position at the top and I am sure he did his best for SA."

NUMSA celebrates de Ruyter’s resignation, say “he’s worst CEO in the history of Eskom’s existence”, SA agrees

Briefly News previously reported that the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has welcomed André De Ruyter's resignation as Eskom's CEO. The union said De Ruyter failed dismally at ending loadshedding within 18 months like he promised when he took up the job.

They branded him as the "worst CEO in the history of Eskom's existence" reported TimesLIVE.

Irvin Jim, Numsa's General Secretary, said under his leadership the country has suffered immensely in all sectors because of increased loadshedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News