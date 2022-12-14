The National Union of Metalworkers is happy André De Ruyter's days are numbered at the battling power utility

Irvin Jim said De Ruyter has been the worst CEO at Eskom and the energy crisis only worsened during his tenure

South Africans posted their comments about Numsa's statement, and most of them agreed with the union about De Ruyter's leadership

Irvin Jim says SA has suffered the worst loadshedding under André de Ruyter tenure at Eskom.

PRETORIA - The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has welcomed André De Ruyter's resignation as Eskom's CEO.

The union said De Ruyter failed dismally at ending loadshedding within 18 months like he promised when he took up the job. They branded him as the "worst CEO in the history of Eskom's existence" reported TimesLIVE.

Irvin Jim, Numsa's General Secretary, said under his leadership the country has suffered immensely in all sectors because of increased loadshedding.

"In the manufacturing sector, we noted that many companies are retrenching and cite persistent load-shedding as part of the reason for shutting down and retrenching workers. As of September this year, the economy has lost a minimum of R20bn, and it was only going to get worse if he continued in his role."

Jim suggested that De Ruyter's successor needs to be an employee from Eskom who's already familiar with the business and must have an engineering qualification.

Jim added that the country would be better off if the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan resigned as well and be replaced with someone who will interrupt daily operations at state entities.

South Africans' comments are below:

Loyiso Makunga said:

"People were expecting him to perform miracles within 3 years. To clean the mess that was created by the ANC of Gwede Mantashe."

Tonny Musanganya wrote:

"This union called Numsa is a joke. Can he be given the leadership of Eskom for a month and see what he will achieve?"

Matshidiso Kgokong posted:

"The absolute worst and before the defenders come in, there is evidence. His track record is the worst in Eskom history."

Eric Vuso added:

"I couldn't agree more. As we speak, loadshedding is beyond control."

Kenneth Setlale mentioned:

"The only downside to this whole thing is that we are stuck with Andre de Ruyter for at least the next 3 months."

Eskom says De Ruyter will stay on as CEO till replacement found, SA reacts: “He must pack and leave today”

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Eskom released a statement on Wednesday, December 14 after the news broke that André De Ruyter had tendered his resignation.

The power utility confirmed De Ruyter's resignation and said that he will continue as CEO until March 31, 2023, while they look for his replacement.

Source: Briefly News