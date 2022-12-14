Eskom confirmed André De Ruyter's impending departure after the CEO handed in his resignation

The power utility said De Ruyter will be staying on till next year while they look for a qualified person to replace him

South Africans reacted with their opinion and some said De Ruyter needs to leave his post immediately

Eskom confirms André de Ruyter resignation. Image: Waldo Swiegers

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom released a statement on Wednesday, December 14 following the news broke that André De Ruyter had tendered his resignation.

The power utility confirmed De Ruyter's resignation and said that he will continue as CEO until March 31, 2023, while they look for his replacement.

Eskom's Board Chairperson, Mpho Makwana said De Ruyter agreed to stay longer than the mandatory 30-day notice to help with the smooth transition, reported TimeLIVE.

Makwana said that currently there is no one lined up to take over from De Ruyter and that a thorough search for a competent candidate will be conducted.

"On behalf of the Eskom board, executive and the entire Eskom staff, I thank De Ruyter for his extraordinary service to the people of SA. I also thank De Ruyter’s family for supporting the group chief executive during the tumultuous period."

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, thanked De Ruyter for his sacrifice and resilience while leading Eskom during a difficult time.

Johnny Malesa said:

"Objective achieved, generation part of Eskom sold. Good job for de Ruyter and his friends, including Cyril. This was long overdue, but then he had to finalise the sale of Eskom before he departed."

Moraka Mofomme posted:

"March 2023 is too far. He must pack and leave today."

Nitrous Kheswa wrote:

"The whole country was super happy, That man must just resign with immediate effect, he has done enough damage."

Khuselani Pat Nogwaza commented:

"He failed South Africans big time. Loadshedding every single day in the festive season. Finally, he ran away and leave the energy crisis unsettled."

Macarara Mathebula

"I thought his resignation is with immediate effect."

